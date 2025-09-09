As the Luke Hughes contract situation remains unresolved, a new wrinkle has developed. It now seems New Jersey would be open to moving net minder Nico Daws in order to entice teams to take on the contract of the aging Ondrej Palat.

While I don't love the idea of giving up on Daws, the Devils may not have a choice. Since Daws' one-way contract begins this upcoming season, the young tendy would have to clear waivers to make it to the AHL. With this past season's free agency goaltending pool having been one of the thinner in recent history, I find it hard to believe Daws would not get snatched up by another NHL club, and at that point NJ would lose him with no compensation.