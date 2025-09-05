Trading Price Gives Hughes Some Options

So the Habs have finally traded Carey Price's contract after weeks of speculation that it would happen following the 5 million dollar bonus paid out on September 1. Now that Kent Hughes has finally gotten it done, what does it mean for the Habs?

Well, it makes the Habs cap compliant by 5 million, and by not needing to put Price on LTIR anymore, they will be able to accrue cap space during the season. This will give Hughes more flexibility come the trade deadline.

There are some rumours saying the Habs want to make a move soon, and one cannot help but speculate that they have their eyes on a second line center. By moving such a large contract, could this mean a big move is in the works? Mason McTavish is the most obvious choice, but the price to acquire him will be high, and I'm not sure if Hughes can or should pay it.

Another way is the dream road ,and that would be somehow picking up Sidney Crosby. It would obviously take a lot, but I would do it. and salary going the Penguins way, but only about 3-4 million. Each game would be electric and he only has two years on his contract, so it does not stifle an opportunity for Hage once he's ready to play in the NHL. I know this notion is upsetting to many, but it would be so much fun!

What do you all think the Habs will or should do with the new found cap space?