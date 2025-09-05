Jack Eichel Extension Close, Yet Bruins Rumors Pick Up.

The NHL has something rather rare happening right now. Three of the top players in the league are due extensions. Most people are assuming they will sign back with the original teams, but none of them have. And how close they actually are to getting it done is not known as well. Of course, I'm talking about Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and Karill Kaprizov.





I have focused a lot on Connor this year so far. Kaprizov will not be worried about money if he signs in Minnesota, but will he want to sign an extension, being that the rumor is he wants to play for the Blackhawks? Let's talk about Jack Eichel.





Eichel is unquestionably talented, but he has an oddly rough NHL career. This, of course, is not due to him personally but to injuries early in Buffalo.





Jack can skate, shoot, and pass at elite levels and brings a great deal of leadership with him.





Statistically…

In his career, Jack has scored .98 points per game.

Last season was his best, with 94 points (1.15 PPG).





Intangibles.

Last year, he was able to become a much better two-way forward. Many are comparing his game now to Kopitar.





Rumors….

Word is that Boston may be playing into this delay with an extension. Jack grew up 30 miles northwest of Boston, was a Bruins fan, and a legend in the Boston youth hockey scene. He also played his college hockey one year at Boston U.





Sources are telling me that a solid offer has been made from Vegas, and all Jack has to do to make this article moot is sign the offer. The deal is rumored to be long-term and would likely tie him up for seven or eight more years. So, this moment may be Jack's best chance to go play in Boston if that's what he wants to do.





There is a consensus in Bruins management, which is something that doesn't happen all the time, that that they will do anything they can to get Jack Eichel to come Boston...















