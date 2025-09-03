McDavid Update From Source, + A good look at PTO success stories.

McDavid news…

Per source this morning, this is the week we're going to find out what's going on with Connor McDavid. Of course, I asked what my source thought would happen next, and he basically said, “it's STILL really anybody's guess. It will come down to Connor himself who will decide whether or not he's happy with the direction Edmonton has taken in the off-season and looking forward. Any contract these signs would probably be no longer than three years, but it's also possible. He COULD still say that he's going to play out this year in Edmonton, and if that happens, the Kings are ready to step up. There's also a word out there that Tampa has interest and is working on something. Of course, in general, the player does re-sign with the team he is on… but the longer that doesn't happen, the more vulnerable the situation will turn.’





Now back to your regularly scheduled blog….





Every year, some PTO contracts do you work out and get NHL contracts for the players involved…yet the situations still remain relatively rare. Historically, only about 10–15% of PTOs result in NHL contracts. That's not a very big number, but it is significant enough to look back at some of the better PTO success stories.





And I think it's worth noting for a second that we should probably define the term “success” as it applies to PTOs. The players below have either had success getting long-term future deals after the PTOs or have helped the team more than would've been expected from a PTO.

Jack Johnson – Colorado Avalanche (2021–22)

One of the biggest success stories, and once again a PTO this year, Johnson signed a PTO invitation to the Avalanche training camp in September 2021. Jack went on to play in almost every game and was a major factor in the Colorado Avalanche’s run to the Cup .

Alex Chiasson – Multiple PTOs

Alex is a player that I always personally loved to watch play, and I've never understood why he couldn't continually be a solid scorer in the NHL. The first PTO success he had was with the Washington Capitals (2017–18). He impressed and signed a one-year deal, and had 9 goals and 18 points in 61 regular-season games. He was a key role player for the Caps on the route to winning their Stanley Cup in 2018. I was really surprised the Capitals didn't bring him back, but they didn't.





The next season, Alex signed a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers, which again led to a contract. He went on to have his best season of his career, scoring 22 goals and 16 assists in 72 games.





Brad Boyes – multiple PTO’s

On 2013, Boyes signed with the Panthers after a PTO and earned a one-year contract. He had 36 points in 78 games .

In 2015, he had a PTO with the Maple Leafs, signed, and scored 22 points in just 60 games .





Daniel Sprong – Seattle Kraken (2022–23)

Recently in 2022, Sprong took a PTO with the Kraken, signed, and had a career-high 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games with the Kraken.





Lee Stempniak – New Jersey Devils (2015–16)

Lee signed and exceeded expectations by notching 51 points that season .





Danny Cleary – Detroit Red Wings (2005–06)

As I remember it, it looked like Cleary was basically done after the lockout in 2005. He took a PTO with Detroit, rebounded to score 15 points in the 2005–06 season, and revitalized his career.





Mike Hoffman – St. Louis Blues (2020–21)

One of the biggest PTO-contract conversions I can remember, Hoffman signed a PTO with the Blues and converted it into a multi-million-dollar deal (around $4M) after strong camp performances. This was the case, like I discussed yesterday, where several teams were impressed with Hoffman's preseason and drove the price up.





Pius Suter – Poster Child for PTOs

Undrafted, Suter went to two unsuccessful PTOs with Ottawa and the New York Islanders before finally signing a contract after a successful PTO in 2020 with the Blackhawks. Since then, he has become better and better and now is considered a serious role player who will give you 10 to 20 goals a season…



























