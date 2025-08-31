Edmonton and NJ talking. Montreal Will Move Price "If." McDavid's Personal Reality...

I’m hearing that the Oilers and the Devils have had discussions over a defenseman and that d-man might be Doug Hamilton.

On Devils and Oilers Trade...

Devils are very much full of defensing right now they have eight NHL ready defenseman basically and might be getting another with Quinn Hughes coming so they’ve got a weird excess that you almost never see in the NHL.

Montreal waiting....Price May Be Moved...

There’s been talk about Montreal moving Carey Price’s contract. I did a lot of digging on this and it looks like the only way this happens is if something else comes down the line for Montreal. In other words, Montreal is working on something that would require them to get a great deal of cap space, but you get anyone to take that contract Montreal would have to give up something as well.

Montreal doesn’t want to give up what they have to give up apparently to move Carey Price unless they know they have this other player.

The only thing I know about this player is he is a forward.

On McDavid…

Last week in the European tour, Connor was pretty clear and saying that he thinks the Edmonton deal is gonna get done and a lot of people reacted to that as if that is the final say in this whole thing .





It’s always about motivation and you have to remember a player like McDavid doesn’t want to be asked about this all the time. If he says something else like he has said in the recent pass when he was quoted as saying “everything is on the table” that kind of public acknowledgment can often cause more problems for a player than he wants to deal with, especially in the summer, especially in a European media tour…





I’m not saying McDavid is lying here. I’m just saying that he doesn’t know what’s happening and doesn’t want to talk about it so the best thing for him to say is he thinks it’s gonna get done. Because reality is he’s right. It would be a much crazier situation and much more unlikely where to not get it done in Edmonton, but why would they not be done already?



