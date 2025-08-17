Habs Goaltending Situation

The Habs are in a good position. The forward core is trending in the right direction. The D core is all but set and solid. What about goaltending? Well thats looking great also.

Samuel Montembeault

A 6'3 goalie, Sam is a big guy and that large frame allows him to take up a lot of the net. He does not posses the most beautiful style, but he's a gamer. Calm and never rattled, Montembeault has given the Habs stability in the net post Carey Price. He never gives up on a play, and this year he's made a lot of spectacular saves, particularly taking away goals with strong lateral movements, and robbing opposing players camping at the back door. He's been invited to orientation camp for both the Four Nations in 2025 and the Olympics in 2026. He's established himself as a number one goalie and gives the Habs a chance to win every night. Managing his work load will be important as I've previously stated and he should start about 55-60 games.

Jakub Dobes

Another big boy at 6'4, Dobes had a great season. I love his style as he displays a lot of athletic ability and covers the net extremely well with his frame. He took the helm when Monty was injured in the playoffs and did not seem out of place. Again, like I mentioned before, I really want to see him get 20-25 starts as he is ready for it. He has a quirky personalty and seems well liked by him teammates. The Habs have a great tandem going forward.

Cayden Primeau

A 6'3 goalie, Primeau has a lot of potential. His stats in the AHL are awesome but that has not translated to the NHL....yet. The Habs gave him a lot of chances but he never seemed comfortable out there. He has everything it takes to be an NHL goalie but he often looked shaky and often allowed weak goals. The Habs has no choice but to trade him to Carolina, but I really think he will do well there. Less pressure will help, and in 2-3 years he's going to be in the NHL full time.

Jacob Fowler

A 6'2 goalie, Fowler has a good frame to fill the net. He has a good amount of skill to make spectacular saves and has shown a lot of athletic abitly. Admittedly, I've only seem small sample sizes of his play, but I really like what I've seen. He's played extremely well at the NCAA level, and is already being project as a future starter. He has great hockey IQ and is able to foresee where the play is going, ensuring good positioning and anticipation. While the Habs are set for 2025-2026, having a grade-A prospect in Fowler really secures the goaltending future for years to come. This is a guy who could very well be a star in the NHL. Can't wait to see how he does in Laval in 2025-2026.