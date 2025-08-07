Lane Hutson Left Off USA Orientation Camp ....Really?

Sooo Lane Hutson has been left off the list of invited players to USA orientation camp for the 2026 Olympics. I really don't get it. Hutson won the Calder and was clearly a top D in the league. This decision makes no sense to me. I'm not saying he needs to absolutely make the team (although I think he should lol) but inviting him to the camp at least gives him a chance to see what its all about and spend time with other American players. I don't see how doing so would have been detrimental to anyone, and would have given Hutson a chance to chat with some veterans and form friendships. This is a team he will most likely play for in the future and not having him at an orientation camp is a missed opportunity for everyone.