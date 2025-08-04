Rumors, Rumors, Rumours….On McDavid, McTavish, Kaprisov, Conner, +

Happy Monday hockey world!

On Connor McDavid…

No contract yet. Sources tell me McDavid wants a three-year contract, and that’s a sticking point right now for sure…. But it makes sense for a guy like this who’s going to be able to get the max with the salary cap going up to want a shorter contract. That being said, I still stand firm with the rumor that I have him in a very very good source that the likelihood is McDavid ends up in LA playing for the Kings.(e4). That could be the summer that could be three summers from now, but I’m told that that is where he wants to go. McDavid doesn’t want to be in a pressure cooker like Boston or Toronto from what I understand. Plus the former Oilers GM is now the GM of the LA Kings….

On Mason McTavish

The Montreal Canadiens are heavily linked to McTavish. He’s 22 and he’s a center, and Anaheim seems to be looking in a different direction, which is really confusing in a lot of ways. Can anybody tell me what direction Anaheim is looking in? To me it’s the Gavin McKenna direction. If the choice to trade Mason really does come to fruition there will be many teams involved.

On Dougie Hamilton

The Devils would really love to trade Dougie Hamilton because of the situation and the fact they may be paying three Hughes brothers.. He has submitted a 10-team no‑move clause list which points towards this happening sooner than later…

On Kirill Kaprizov

There are new reports that Kaprizov is close to finalizing a massive long-term extension…possibly as high as $15M per year. This is a major shift because belief has long band that he was going to go to under restricted free agency and sign in Chicago, which is the city he’s always wanted to play in according to friends of his and other sources in the NHL…

On Kyle Connor

There are mixed reports here. I know the Jets are trying to extend him, and some people even tell me that that extension could come pretty quickly. However, there is some other teams around the NHL that feel like he’s not going to be extended and are including him sort of in there potential backup plans when looking at the salary cap. Toronto is definitely one of those teams. As is Pittsburgh..

On Jack Roslovic…

The best UFA that’s left in the lot is apparently looking for somewhere in the neighborhood of 3 1/2 million dollars a year for three or four years… I’ve yet to hear a real solid landing spot at this point, but there are teams interested… for sure..



