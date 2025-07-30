"Unfinished Business": Why Anthony Stolarz is the Goalie the Maple Leafs Must Bet On

After defeating the Ottawa Senators in the first round, it was obvious that Anthony Stolarz had secured his position as the Toronto Maple Leafs' number one goaltender. That was until a well-placed elbow from Sam Bennett altered the series significantly. For many Leafs' fans, the image of Anthony Stolarz throwing up on the bench in Game 1 remains the point that turned the series on its head.





While Joseph Woll played admirably in relief, his inability to move the puck was an obvious downgrade in goal. Stolarz's calm and cool demeanor and his ability to communicate with his defenders are what separate him from the young netminder. Instead, Woll's adventures with the puck subjected the Leafs' defenders to the Panthers' punishing physical forecheck, causing multiple injuries and leaving the team battered and beaten for an inevitable, embarrassing Game 7.





Despite being available to back up for the final game of the series, Stolarz sat firmly on the bench, watching the season slip away while he was unable to contribute in the way he knew he could. After winning a Stanley Cup two seasons ago in Florida, Stolarz knows what it takes to win, and it's clear he was left with a bitter taste in his mouth.





Despite suffering a concussion, Stolarz has already hit the ice and is currently working with professional goalie coach George Bosak. Bosak shared that Stolarz already has the mindset necessary to ensure he's ready for next season and, unlike in the past, it appears a Maple Leafs player is finally taking losing seriously.















"The first thing he said to me this summer is that there's unfinished business on the table." - George Bosak









Entering the final year of his contract with the Maple Leafs, Stolarz not only has unfinished business, but he is also playing for what could be his first major payday. With so many teams looking for goaltending, Stolarz has the opportunity to earn himself some long-term security. If Stolarz can replicate his last season's stats, the goaltender is in line for a major raise—a deal that could earn him in the neighborhood of $5,000,000 per season.



