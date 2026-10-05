ZM — Sharks Thoughts

The present is teal. The San Jose Sharks are the most poised they have looked since the Thornton and Marleau era. This club looks so lethal.





The young stacked roster depth stars with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Michael Misa and Ivan Stenberg are right on the cusp of stardom. Igor Cherynshov is a steal and already an immediate impact on the Sharks’ wings. I love Alex Wennberg as a good mentor for the Swedish youth, the toughness of Keifer Sherwood, the winning pedigree of Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow, and the sizable signing of Mason Marchment, the son of late Shark’s winger Bryan Marchment.





The defense adds are questionable to some, but will make a difference for the development of recently drafted Keaton Verhoff and Ryan Lin. Nurse and Trouba will be making bank, and the pick swap with Kesselring is making Yzerman look foolish from the original Jake Walman trade tree.



