ZM - 26-27 Bold Predictions (Retroactive Sept 2026)

- Anaheim Ducks — While the overly anticipated postseason miss will be most predictions for Anaheim, I’m going sell-off continues as the extension for Senecke looms at the Ducks move Killorn, Mintykov, and Husso before the deadline.
- Boston Bruins — the German reunion of Sturm with Peterka will have him as the Bruin’s leading goal scorer while Morgan Geekie reverts to a middle six forward due to the eventual Pavel Zacha trade.
- Buffalo Sabres — back to back postseasons as Buffalo re-signs Logan Stanley on their quest back.
- Calgary Flames — wins draft lottery in last season at Saddledome
- Carolina Hurricanes — losses ECF, Kotkaniemi, and Nikishin
- Chicago Blackhawks — last in Central as Byram trade proves to be a fleece.
- Colorado Avalanche — Brindley becomes full time forward
- Columbus Blue Jackets — first team to fire their general manager.
- Dallas Stars — extend Seguin to a league minimum deal to make Robertson the highest paid forward.
- Detroit Red Wings — trades Larkin to Vegas for package around Hertl, Hill, Connelly, Bowman, and a 2030 conditional first round pick.
- Edmonton Oilers — wins Stanley Cup to fire Babcock afterward due to Howard/Savoie list calling Bouchard least reliable defender and Nugent-Hopkins least committed forward similar to Kadri/Bozak shade.
- Florida Panthers — loses to Edmonton in bridesmaid trilogy due to all time low goaltending leading to the Hellebuyck haul for Lundell
- Los Angeles Kings — acquires more veterans in quest for only run with Drew Doughty as captain.
- Minnesota Wild — win division, lose Hughes, lose in Game 7 of WCF.
- Montreal Canadiens — wins Atlantic Division with Fowler as starter.
- Nashville Predators — trade pending veterans at deadline for mid round picks.
- New Jersey Devils — trade for Demko to convince Hughes to sign with New Jersey keeping goaltending controversy alive since days of Brodeur.
- New York Islanders — Schaeffer wins Norris in sophomore season to have him earn max dollar and term extension in 2028–2029 season.
- New York Rangers — Trade Laferniere for Wright one for one giving them an alpha center.
- Ottawa Senators — squeak into postseason due to injury before Giroux retires.
- Philadelphia Flyers — finally trade Rasmus Ristalonen but to St. Louis for Adam Jiricek to untie the brothers.
- Pittsburgh Penguins — miss postseason and trade Karlsson to Leafs at the deadline for Alfredsson and Sundin reunion for package of five prospects and picks similar to Guentzel trade while Crosby, Malkin, and Letang retire together.
- San Jose Sharks — make playoffs for first time in Macklin Celebrini era.
- Seattle Kraken — Acquire Mintyukov for McCann to help defense as young offense thrives in Seattle and re-create kid line in Lafereniere for Wright swap. Grubauer leaves to join Boston for German build.
- St. Louis Blues — trade Binnington and Carlo at half salary retained for Jarry, 2028 conditional first, and Mukhamadullin.
- Tampa Bay — sign Kucherov to a short term prove it deal like Hedman to ride him to the sunset as Moser and Cernak become salary cap trade bait for other contenders.
- Toronto — McKenna wins Calder, Domi announces retirement, gives them cap space to add Karlsson at deadline for Villeneuve, Quillan, Andrae, Cowan, and 29 conditional 1st rounder. Bobrovsky wins Veznia.
- Utah Mammoth — upset Vegas in round one in rematch as Cossa takes full time starting role from Vejmelka. Lamoreaux parents tongue kiss again like they did when he was selected in the first round.
- Vancouver — dead last and continue teardown with selloff of Gallagher and O’Connor at half salary retained while revisiting the Hronek for Petterson and 2 firsts with Boston, dangle Demko as bait.
- Vegas — add more Americans as Craig wins Jack Adams in exchange for original misfits and cup champs.
- Washington — lost in ECF as Ovi’s final run falls short in Florida.
- Winnipeg — Bjorck burns ELC before going to Manitoba, patience wears thin for ownership as Jets find new general manager, coach, franchise center, and goaltender as all move out.
- Miscellaneous from around the world include the following predictions. CHL — London wins Memorial cup. NCAAH— Michigan wins National Title. KHL — Radulov retires after final beast year of his pro career. Expansion — league gets to 30 NHL teams in USA. Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Kansas City round up the seven new American teams Meanwhile, Canada gets Quebec City as the final Canadian team to earn a team. Draft: Landon DuPont goes first overall as the best defender since Schaeffer to the Flames. Regional Television rights in the states hinder cap explosion to half of the expected increase due to smaller market complications. Thanks sales rights.
NHL News
ZM - 26-27 Bold Predictions (Retroactive Sept 2026)
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