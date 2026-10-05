ZM - Flyers Thoughts

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to repeat last season’s success with additional noise this season as they tried to qualify Leo Carlsson from the Anaheim Ducks, upgraded their goaltending, and offensive depth added more veterans, but not former captain Claude Giroux after a near reunion.





Philadelphia shipped Emil Andrae and Samuel Ersson with a draft pick to acquire Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit from Toronto.





Noel Accari and Zach Aston-Reese are good veteran adds, not really needle movers.





Cole Knuble is great nostalgia and would be fun to see him in more Flyers’ games.





David Jiricek must make the roster. He’s overdue and has not shined despite complaints. I want him to succeed, he needs to succeed.





Porter Martone is the franchise despite the extensions handed out to Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.



