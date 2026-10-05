Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin Announces Retirement After 2026-27 NHL Season

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has officially announced that the 2026-27 NHL season will be his last. The 41-year-old forward and all-time leading goalscorer shared the news ahead of the Capitals' home opener, signaling the end of a legendary 22-year career in Washington.

In a heartfelt statement shared via the Capitals' Twitter account, Ovechkin confirmed his decision. "My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL," Ovechkin wrote. "I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it's the right decision".

An Era Ends in Washington

Ovechkin, who recently surpassed Wayne Gretzky to sit atop the NHL record books with 929 career goals, chose to make the announcement before the first home game of the season to ensure he could adequately thank the people who supported his journey.

"It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses," he noted in his statement. "I wouldn't have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them".

One Last Ride for the Great Eight

Speculation regarding Ovechkin's future had been circulating since the summer when he signed a one-year extension to return to the Capitals. Now, fans and opponents alike will have an 82-game farewell tour to celebrate one of the most prolific offensive talents in hockey history.

Ovechkin made it clear that his focus remains on competing for a Stanley Cup in his farewell campaign. "I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special," Ovechkin stated.

He closed his retirement announcement by expressing his desire to soak in his final year alongside his family, his sons, and the Capitals fanbase. Signing off with his trademark personality, he added, "See you Wednesday, babes!".







