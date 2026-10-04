The Sky is Falling: Devils Must Fire Keefe, Trade Timo, Cut Daws, Acquire Hellebuyck

Disregard the title. That was beyond ugly. However it's just game two, we still have a full season ahead of us. So let's slow down and hope the Devils speed up in their journey to mesh and play cohesive hockey going forward.

Perhaps there is some silver lining in this great post on X from Daniel Amoia below...also don't hesitate to follow me there as I will be launching a fun and new Devils hardcopy newsletter very soon! (we can also banter there in real time!)

It’s hard to fathom. In their last two games at UBS, the #NJDevils have out chanced the #Isles 80-46. Goals are 15-0 Islanders. Devils netminders: 9.64 goals saved *below* expected. Ilya Sorokin stopped 7.98 goals *above* expected. — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) October 4, 2026





In the third the Devils starting cheating, taking chances, and they paid for all of them. Of course Ondrej Palat scored somehow and the Devils, who we thought were ready to turn the page, bring all of the old questions back to light. I really don't have the heart to speak too much more on this cluster fuck of a game, but I'll leave you with one more little excerpt from my unsettling Saturday night that no amount of Miller Lites could cure...