Montreal Canadiens Heritage Classic Jersey Leaks & New Info on Hometown Remix Sweater

Montreal's 2026-27 season is underway and the club opened things up with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Josh Anderson, Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Carrier picked up the goals for Martin St. Louis' group, while Jakub Dobes turned aside 26 of 28 shots he faced in the win.

With Montreal now in Pittsburgh to prepare for Saturday's matchup with the Penguins, some new information has emerged this week regarding the club's two new jerseys they'll be donning this year - their 2026 Heritage Classic sweater, which will be worn in late-October, as well as their Hometown Remix, which is a new league-wide jersey program for the '26-27 campaign.

Montreal Canadiens Heritage Classic Jersey Leaks

For the first time since 2017 when they participated in the NHL 100 Classic in Ottawa, Ontario, the Montreal Canadiens will be heading outdoors. Last December, the National Hockey League announced that the Winnipeg Jets will host the 2026 Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium, home of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The league also revealed that Winnipeg's opponent for the game will be the Montreal Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens are no stranger to playing in the Heritage Classic. In 2003, they took on the Edmonton Oilers in what was the National Hockey League's first-ever outdoor regular season game. Montreal won that game by a score of 4-3, with Richard Zednik's third period goal standing as the game winner.

Eight years later, the Canadiens returned to Alberta for the Heritage Classic, taking on the Calgary Flames this time at McMahon Stadium, home of the Calgary Stampeders (CFL). Despite a strong performance, including from Carey Price, who saved 33 of 37 shots he faced, the Canadiens were unable to find a way past Flames goaltender Mikka Kiprusoff, who picked up a 39-save shutout in a 4-0 win.

Montreal will look to move above .500 in their history at the Heritage Classic next month and surprisingly, it's been very quiet on the jersey front for both the Canadiens and Jets. In 2023, the previous edition of the Heritage Classic, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers unveiled their jerseys on September 26th - 33 days prior to the game.

As of today, there are now just 25 days until the Canadiens and Jets head outdoors and neither team has unveiled their uniform. However, on Tuesday, a leak from McFarlane Toys revealed what Montreal's uniform will look like for the event. Check it out in the post on X below from @The_JerseyNerds.

🚨 Leak Alert 🚨



Thanks to a McFarlane Toys product listing, we now know what the @CanadiensMTL Heritage Classic uniform will look like.



With vintage white used throughout, the Habs logo on the chest and arms, and vintage-inspired brown gloves.



How we feeling Habs fans? pic.twitter.com/pTR1sozCaK — Jersey Nerds (@The_JerseyNerds) September 29, 2026

The Canadiens will be wearing red in an outdoor game for the first time since the 2003 Heritage Classic,. While it's a bit hard to tell just by looking at a figurine rather than the actual jersey itself, there are a number of differences between this uniform and the Canadiens' current home sweater.

For starters, the Canadiens will be wearing a slimmer, retro CH logo on the chest, much like the club worn from 1935 to 1947. It also appears that the same logo will be worn in the blue band on both sleeves of the jersey. Speaking of the blue in the entire uniform, it looks a bit darker than the Canadiens' current home jersey, but that's one of the features we'll have to wait until it's unveiled to see if that's the case. Also on the jersey is a large white collar, which was a staple of Montreal's red jerseys between 1941 and 1977.

Accompanying the uniform is a blue helmet and blue pants, both of which appear to be darker than the usual Canadiens blue. For their pants, the Canadiens have opted to go with their striping pattern worn between 1941 to 1959, as well as from 1960 to 1963. The Canadiens will also be using brown gloves with their 2026 Heritage Classic jerseys, a bit darker than the ones worn with their throwback uniforms during their centennial celebrations.

An official release date for Montreal's 2026 Heritage Classic jersey is not known at this time, but given that there are only 25 days until the game, we should see them unveiled by the club relatively soon.

New Information on Canadiens' Hometown Remix Jersey, Plus Potential Leak

On Sunday evening, Icethetics posted his 2026-27 JerseyWatch video on YouTube, which included some information regarding every team's Hometown Remix jersey, as well as some notes on outdoor game uniforms, Calgary's new alternate and Carolina potentially reviving the 1990s navy blue Hartford Whalers jersey.

For Montreal, there wasn't a ton that fans didn't already know from previous Icethetics videos. In an video in late June, Chris Smith (Icethetics) shared that Montreal will wear something unlike anything in franchise history. The jersey will be white, with very little blue, along with some red and silver.

In Sunday's video, Smith shared a bit of new information regarding that uniform. The sleeves of Montreal's Hometown Remix jersey is set to feature civic symbols.

"Next up on the calendar will be their Hometown Remix. I'm told the base colour is white and beyond that, it's absolutely unlike anything in Canadiens history. My source reports there's red, a bit of silver and nearly no blue, adding that there are civic symbols down the sleeves." Smith said.

Yesterday, we appeared to get our first look at Montreal's Hometown Remix uniform in a YouTube video from a channel called "Ugly Thirds" and given the details from Icethetics recently, it's safe to say that this is what the jersey is going to look like.





(Photo credit: Ugly Thirds on YouTube)

The jersey is primarily white, with a little bit of silver, almost no blue, aside from one stripe on each sleeve and some red. The inner part of the logo is in silver, with some small silver stripes inside the logo, too. From the underarms down to the single red stripe on the bottom of the jersey, there is a red to white gradient fade. An additional solid red stripe can be seen across the top of the chest of the jersey, just below the collar.

As for those civic symbols on the sleeves that a source told Icethetics about, those will come from the City of Montreal's flag. The order of the symbols are as follows: The Shamrock, The Thistle, The Rose of the House of Lancaster, The Fleur-De-Lis of the House of Bourbon and The White Pine.