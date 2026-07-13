Canadiens Announce New AHL Head Coach Following Pascal Vincent's Departure for the NHL

The 2025-26 season came to an end much earlier than the Laval Rocket and their fans were hoping after they fell in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs to the eventual champions, the Toronto Marlies.

For the second year in a row, Laval won the North Division title after an excellent regular season, but couldn't get it done in the playoffs and changes were on the way a little over two months after being eliminated.

On June 11th, the Montreal Canadiens announced that head coach Pascal Vincent, who had been with the organization for two seasons, was departing Laval to take on an assistant coaching role with the Seattle Kraken.

"We would like to sincerely thank Pascal for his work and contribution to the Rocket and wish him all the best in his next professional chapter in Seattle. He was highly committed to our success and made valuable contributions over the past several years. A native of Laval, Pascal was greatly appreciated and respected by the players, his staff members, and the fans. We are grateful for his dedication, leadership, and hard work during his time with the Rocket." Canadiens Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton said in statement last month.

Vincent's departure from the Laval Rocket left the organization with an unexpected coaching change heading into the offseason and after interviewing candidates both internal and external, the club has decided to go with someone that fans have known for a little while now.

Montreal Canadiens announce Daniel Jacob as Laval Rocket head coach

On Monday morning, the Montreal Canadiens announced that 45-year-old Daniel Jacob has been named as the fifth head coach in Laval Rocket history.

"The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to promote Daniel Jacob to the position of head coach of the Laval Rocket. Daniel brings over 15 years of experience as an assistant coach in both the QMJHL and AHL, and we believe that he is ready to take the next step in his impressive coaching career. In his time with the Laval Rocket, Daniel has earned the respect of all his colleagues and players with his relentless enthusiasm, work ethic and undeniable passion for the game of hockey and for improving hockey players." Montreal Canadiens Assistant General Manager & Laval Rocket GM John Sedgwick said in a statement earlier today.

The St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec native is currently in his second stint with the Laval Rocket. From 2018-19 to 2020-21, Jacob served as an assistant coach with the club and returned in the same role ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Jacob's coaching career actually began while he was still playing as he was named an assistant coach for Serbia's U20 team for the 2008 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Division 3 tournament in Belgrade. Jacob helped Serbia finish second on home ice, which earned them promotion to Division 2 for 2009.

At the conclusion of the 2009-10 season, which was Jacob's fourth in Serbia's top division, he announced his retirement from professional hockey. He immediately turned his attention to coaching and it didn't take him too long to find a landing spot as he was hired by his alma matter - McGill University in Montreal as an assistant coach.

After four seasons with McGill, Jacob was brought in as an assistant for the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, where he'd go on to spend four years before making the jump to professional level with the Laval Rocket in 2018.

For eight of the last nine seasons, Jacob has served in an assistant coaching capacity with the Laval Rocket, San Diego Gulls and Syracuse Crunch. The lone exception came in 2022-23 when he spent the season with École Lucille-Teasdale M18 D1.