Toronto Maple Leafs Free Agency: How New Bottom-Six Signings Unleash the Core

Freeing the Core: How the Maple Leafs’ July 1 Signings Transform Their Attack

Today, at the opening of free agency, the Toronto Maple Leafs took to the phones and completely redefined their bottom six. At the surface level, this might seem like a strategy the Maple Leafs have tried before, but when you dive into the underlying numbers, the vision becomes clear. General Manager John Chayka went to work and, in the span of a few hours, signed Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Jack Roslovic, and Brandon Duhaime, while trading for Nick Paul. Looking at how this roster is now constructed, these moves set the Maple Leafs up for success based entirely on deployment strategy.

The biggest key to this approach is that neither John Tavares nor Auston Matthews will need to be deployed defensively. For Matthews, this means that, outside of a situational power kill, your highest-paid offensive weapon can now be properly utilized in the offensive zone. By acquiring a checking group that thrives when starting in their own end, the Maple Leafs have built a specialized defensive vanguard that allows the top six to focus purely on scoring goals. Furthermore, the sheer pace added to this forward group will allow the team to stretch the ice seamlessly, perfectly complementing the newfound mobility and puck-moving capabilities of defensemen Darren Raddysh and Emil Andrae.

Let’s take a look at the five key forwards the Leafs added and how they fit into the current system.

The Key Additions

Colton Sissons

Colton Sissons is the definition of a defensively responsible center who will be an anchor in the bottom six. Fresh off a 2025-26 season where he posted 6 goals and 5 assists, Sissons joins the Leafs on a two-year, $8.5 million contract carrying a $4.25 million average annual value. Last season, Sissons recorded a max skating speed of 22.98 mph, placing him in the 84th percentile league-wide. While he is not what many would consider a pure speedster, his ability to generate bursts over 20 mph puts him in the 67th percentile, proving he can keep up and set the pace the Maple Leafs want to play. In the faceoff circle, Sissons is very reliable, sporting a career average of nearly 54 percent. This success at the dot is critical because he takes on extreme defensive zone deployments, starting over 42 percent of his shifts in his own end while registering below-average offensive zone time. His faceoff ability will help the Maple Leafs put the puck in the hands of their defenders more frequently when it matters most, setting up transition play. Perhaps most importantly, Sissons is a premier penalty killer who uses his large frame to block shots and clear the crease. He brings a gritty, hard-nosed element that makes him a punishing player to go up against, forcing opposing teams to earn their minutes.

Teddy Blueger

Similar to Sissons, Teddy Blueger brings a strong level of defensive reliability down the middle of the ice. He recorded 9 goals and 8 assists last season and has signed a two-year, $5.0 million contract with a $2.5 million average annual value. While his speed numbers sit closer to the league average, his hockey IQ and strong positioning allow him to play the game significantly faster than his raw metrics suggest. Blueger is a career 50 percent faceoff man, though he dipped slightly to around 48 percent last season. Despite that minor dip, he remains a trusted option for defensive zone starts, taking on heavily skewed defensive deployments throughout his career to shelter the scoring lines. His true value also lies in his penalty-killing prowess and his relentless motor on the forecheck. Blueger does not back down from the physical side of the game, consistently engaging in heavy board battles and suppressing high-danger chances when the team is shorthanded.

Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic is the offensive wild card of this group, bringing an additional element of speed to a forward corps that was one of the slowest in the league last season. Coming off a 21-goal and 15-assist campaign, Roslovic joins Toronto on a two-year, $8.0 million deal at a $4.0 million average annual value. Last year, he registered a maximum skating speed of 22.89 mph to sit in the 80th percentile. He hits that top gear often, registering 186 speed bursts over 20 mph to place him in the elite 93rd percentile. Because his game is built entirely on generating offense off the rush, he will be deployed completely differently than the rest of these acquisitions. Roslovic ranks between the 73rd and 97th percentiles for offensive zone time at even strength, meaning the coaching staff will likely shelter him from defensive responsibilities to maximize his scoring threat within the top six. While he can play center, his faceoff numbers are typically lower, so expect him to be utilized primarily as a winger or in heavily favored offensive matchups where his wheels can back down opposing defensemen.

Brandon Duhaime

Brandon Duhaime is likely my favorite addition of the group and someone I have discussed adding before today, because he is a human wrecking ball who possesses a surprising amount of straight-line speed for a player of his size. Following a season with 4 goals and 5 assists, Duhaime signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract carrying a $2.6 million average annual value. Last year, Duhaime clocked a max skating speed of 23.30 mph, placing him in the elite 92nd percentile. The Maple Leafs are going to use that speed to terrorize opponents on the forecheck while also starting a significant number of his shifts in his own zone. What makes Duhaime a true fan favorite is his absolute willingness to drop the gloves. He carries a heavy fight card, regularly taking on some of the toughest players in the league, and he uses his speed to deliver punishing hits. He is a tone-setter who will instantly upgrade the team's toughness and penalty-killing tenacity.

Nick Paul

Nick Paul is the prototypical heavy forward who fits perfectly into this new team identity. Acquired via trade, Paul brings a stat line of 7 goals and 8 assists from last season and arrives with three years remaining on his seven-year, $22.05 million contract, which carries a $3.15 million average annual value. For a player of his size, Paul moves incredibly well, possessing max speed metrics that hover comfortably in the 64th percentile. When he gets his big frame moving, he is very difficult to knock off the puck. Down the middle, Paul is incredibly reliable, winning around 52 percent of his faceoffs. The coaching staff will appreciate his deployment flexibility, as he routinely takes on nearly 40 percent of his starts in the defensive zone while still managing to drive possession effectively. Like the other additions, Paul is a warrior on the penalty kill, known for blocking shots and using his long reach to disrupt passing lanes. He brings a heavy, imposing brand of toughness that does not necessarily rely on fighting, but rather on dominating the physical space on the ice and making the corners a nightmare for the opposition.

Controlling the Wall: The Battle for the Boards

With an estimated 80 percent of the average hockey game occurring within just three feet of the boards, success in today’s NHL isn’t just about open-ice speed; battles are won or lost along the wall. This is precisely where John Chayka’s vision comes to life. By injecting the heavy, relentless playing styles of Sissons, Blueger, Duhaime, and Nick Paul into the lineup, the Maple Leafs have built a team with an elite board-battle skillset. While Jack Roslovic stretches the ice with his open-lane speed, these four acquisitions are purpose-built to survive and thrive in the grinding, low-glamour areas of the rink. Their ability to lock down the perimeter, win puck retrievals in the defensive zone, and extend offensive possessions along the cycle will directly insulate Toronto's elite skill players, turning the boards from a battleground into a launchpad for the team's transition game.

Beyond the transition game, this addition of elite speed fundamentally changes how the Leafs will cycle the puck in the offensive zone. Today’s NHL cycling is less about stationary puck protection and more about relentless, high-paced pursuit. With players like Roslovic, Duhaime, and Sissons constantly hounding opposing defenders, the Leafs can recover loose pucks before the defense has a chance to set their structure. This speed forces opposing defensemen to pivot, retreat, and engage in reactive and hopefully panicked play. Because these new additions can close gaps in the blink of an eye, the Leafs can maintain possession longer, forcing opponents to exhaust themselves chasing the play. This allows the coaching staff to roll their lines with confidence, knowing that whoever is on the ice has the speed to sustain offensive pressure and wear down the opposition both physically and mentally.

Unleashing the Core

With the bottom six now perfectly insulated and heavily focused on the defensive zone, this wave of heavy and fast play sets the stage for Toronto’s offensive stars to do exactly what they are paid to do. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies no longer need to exhaust their energy battling in their own end or shouldering the burden on the penalty kill. Sheltered by the functional grit of players like Sissons and Duhaime, and fed by the back-end mobility of Raddysh and Andrae, this core should be primed to face and exploit more favorable matchups with additional offensive zone starts.

It is time for them to shine offensively. With a supporting cast finally built to do the heavy lifting in the trenches, the excuses are gone; Toronto's elite talent is free to focus entirely on attacking the net.

Keep an eye on the Rumor Chart for any additional updates.



