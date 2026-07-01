Part of the Red Wings checklist going into this offseason was to add some scoring help in the top six of their lineup. Dylan Larkin's trade request certainly has complicated matters on that front, however, they've injected some offense with the acquisition of Viktor Arvidsson at the start of the free agency period.

Arvidsson, 33, comes most recently from the Boston Bruins, but has spent time with 5 teams over his 12 year NHL career. Drafted by Nashville in 2014, Arvidsson provides a net front goal scoring presence with his solid speed and fluid hands despite being a little on the smaller side at 5'10. Much like Alex DeBrincat, Arvidsson is willing and able to put in time defensively as well.

The Red Wings inked Arvidsson to a two year, five million dollar deal after he put up the second highest scoring total of his career last year. In 69 games, Arvidsson had 54 points with 25 goals and 29 assists.

In a thin free agent market, Arvidsson slots in as a scoring winger for Deroit's second or third line, and comes in at a decent value for his term. If Arvidsson has anywhere close to his production from last year again for the Red Wings, he could also become a tidy piece for an asset flip at the next trade deadline depending on how things shake out for the team.