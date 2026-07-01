How Ohio of the Columbus Blue Jackets to implode on the draft floor and make it difficult for the rest of the league, as the draft floor shook with the learned knowledge of the organization’s best defender and winger on the way out.





Zach Werenski — similar to Ottawa with Tkachuk, signaled to the Jackets that he will not renew his contract come 2028, but is comfortable with coming back if a trade is not found by management. Tampa Bay is a front runner. Thomas Harley has come up as a potential one for one trade with Dallas. Carolina, Toronto (Knies), Philadelphia, Vegas, and San Jose.





Asking price is for players, not futures as Columbus believes their build has progressed.





Hope is move happens as soon as possible.





Kirill Marchenko — let the franchise know he will not sign in 2027, will look for the next step forward with a new organization. Columbus also looking for players in this trade for the best hockey deal possible.





Key target will be younger players with term and control to play in Columbus.





Kent Johnson — with the down year, he has been on the market for some time. Anticipate a team in need of middle six speed and scoring to jump in on his services.





Dmitry Voronkov — his name floated at the 2025 draft for Noah Dobson, and it may trend toward a move as he sunk down the depth chart under Bowness.





Boone Jenner — Toronto and Washington are the front runners.





Mason Marchment — Pittsburgh, Montreal, and Toronto are eyeing the power forward.





Erik Gudbranson — already moved out of Columbus, will find a new home on the opening market.





Brendan Smith — will not be resigned and will be unrestricted.



