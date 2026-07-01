Red Wings Re-Sign Former Third Round Pick

The Detroit Red Wings opened up this year's free agency by inking former third round pick Carter Mazur to a two year, $875k AAV contract. Full details on the contract are still yet to be released

Drafted by the Red Wings in 2021, Mazur has spent his time developing in their system. The 24 year old Michigan native suited up in only nine games for Detroit's main club since his draft day.

The smaller winger has had trouble staying healthy over the last two seasons, playing in just 45 regular season games total between Grand Rapids and Detroit. However, Detroit's brass clearly still see something in his ability. In 16 regular season games with the Griffins this season he had 16 points, and added another six in their eight playoff games.

The former University of Denver Pioneer had points in 16 playoff games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in their Calder Cup Playoff run. Detroit did not put in a qualifying offer for the feisty winger before free agency began, but the two year deal, valued at just 25k over league minimum over the next two years, gives the Red Wings and Mazur some leeway to figure out if he'll be able to stay healthy enough for an NHL roster spot. If not, he'll likely return to to the Griffins' top line.