Breaking News: Jacob Markstrom Dealt to Florida in Five Player Trade





NHL Trade Breakdown: Panthers Acquire Markstrom from Devils in 5-Player Blockbuster

The speculation is over. What started as a Elliotte Friedman tease has officially evolved into a massive five-player blockbuster between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils.

Here is the complete trade breakdown confirmed by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun:

To Florida: G Jacob Markstrom, F Angus Crookshank

Evan Rodriques, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves to NJ in exchange for Jacob Marktsrom and Angus Crookshank.

That's the full Panthers-Devils deal. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2026

Why Florida pulled the trigger:

With Sergei Bobrovsky slated to hit unrestricted free agency on Wednesday, the Panthers desperately needed a primary starter. They are gambling heavily on a homecoming for the 36-year-old Markstrom, absorbing his $6M AAV for the next two seasons. It’s a risky roster bet, Markstrom is coming off a brutal .883 save percentage campaign, but Florida’s front office clearly believes he can rebound behind their blue line.

What New Jersey gets:

Devils GM Sunny Mehta executed a brilliant cap-clearing move while aggressively upgrading his forward depth. Evan Rodrigues brings immediate middle-six versatility, having notched his fifth straight 30-point season despite a recent finger injury. Packaging him with Jesper Boqvist and AHL scorer Ben Steeves gives New Jersey crucial offensive insulation while getting Markstrom’s heavy contract off the books.

This is a franchise-altering move that completely shifts the offseason plans for both Eastern Conference squads heading into July 1.