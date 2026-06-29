Red Wings May Be Courting Russian Scorer

The oddity of an undrafted Russian player with a KHL contract accepting the Detroit Red Wings invitation to attend the team’s prospect development camp has prompted considerable debate about the team’s intentions.

Considering that the KHL begins training camp in July and begins the regular season September, center-wing Yegor Vinogradov, 23, had reasons to decline the invite.

But Vinogradov is coming off a breakout season in the KHL, placing 15th in the KHL scoring race with 23 goals and 31 assists for 54 points for Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo. He's 6-foot-3, 203 pounds and has one season remaining on his KHL contract.

As everyone in the hockey world knows, the Red Wings are looking for more scoring up front. Given the lack of scorers available in the free agent marketplace, it makes sense to consider a move to add Vinogradov.

Maybe the Red Wings brought him over merely to develop a relationship with him so they can be first in line to sign him next year. But maybe the Red Wings are thinking outside the box because there aren’t many scorers available in the free agent or trade market. Maybe they are hoping he wants to come over this season.

The problem is there is no formal transfer agreement between the NHL and the Russians. That means NHL teams cannot buy out a KHL contract.

KHL Buyout Options

However, under terms of a KHL contract, a player has the right to buy himself out of his own contract as long as he uses his own funds to do it. It's usually one-third or two-thirds of the value of the contract. KHL contracts are usually not made public, but the average KHL salary is $300,000 to $425,000. We could guess that Vinogradov might be in that range or maybe lower because he’s a younger play

Does Vinogradov have the money, or desire, to buy out his last season? Does he want to do that now? Do the Red Wings have interest? Those answers have not come out.

And before you ask, the Red Wings cannot just give Vinogradov the money to buy out his contract. That would be salary cap circumvention because it would be compensation outside of what's allowed in an Entry Level Contract (ELC).

If a team did that, and it was discovered, the contract would be voided and the fines would be heavy.

As a general rule, NHL teams wait for KHL contracts to expire. However, another possibility is the KHL team and player will mutually agree to terminate the contract. The player doesn't have to pay anything to be released. That's how Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov was able to come to the NHL before his KHL deal ran its course.

The reason that a KHL team might agree is to retain his rights if it doesn't work out in the NHL. A failed jump to the NHL occurs often enough that KHL teams like that option.