



Ek's Note.... I would not at all be surprised if Florida got this pick to help put together a package for Connor Hellabuyck .

The NHL trade market has officially heated up just days before the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. As first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers have struck a significant deal, sending 23-year-old winger Mackie Samoskevich to the Pacific Northwest.

Here is the complete breakdown of the exchange:

Seattle and Florida trade



To Kraken:

Mackie Samoskevich



To Panthers:

25th pick this year

Conditional second next year (either Columbus or Winnipeg pick) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2026

What This Means for Seattle

For Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill, this move is a targeted strike to add youth, speed, and a much-needed "shooter's mentality" to Seattle's forward core. Samoskevich, originally selected 24th overall by Florida in the 2021 NHL Draft, has an incredibly high offensive ceiling and brings invaluable championship experience after being part of the Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup-winning roster.

The trade also serves as a major reunion. Samoskevich will rejoin Kraken franchise center Matty Beniers, his former teammate at the University of Michigan. The built-in chemistry between the two could pay immediate dividends for a Seattle offense looking to take the next step. Samoskevich is currently a restricted free agent (RFA) and will require a new contract this summer, but Seattle has the cap space to lock up the young forward long-term.

What This Means for Florida

The Panthers entered this offseason with limited draft capital and several roster spots to address. By trading Samoskevich, Florida effectively flips a player who was struggling to find consistent top-six minutes in their deep lineup for premium future assets.

Acquiring the 25th overall selection allows the Panthers to jump back into the first round of next week's draft in Buffalo, giving them a chance to restock a prospect pool that has been heavily leveraged during their recent championship window. The addition of a conditional 2027 second-round pick—which will be the higher of the picks previously acquired by Seattle from either the Columbus Blue Jackets or the Winnipeg Jets—provides further ammunition for Florida's front office to use either at the draft table or in future deadline deals.



