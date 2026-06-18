NHL Announces Decision on Mike Babcock for Edmonton Oilers Coaching Job

NHL Clears Mike Babcock for Edmonton Oilers Coaching Job

The holding pattern in Northern Alberta is officially over.

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the NHL is clearing Mike Babcock to return to the bench, giving the Edmonton Oilers permission to hire him as their next head coach. The decision brings the league's investigation into Babcock’s 2023 resignation from the Columbus Blue Jackets to a close, effectively removing the final administrative roadblock for the Oilers' front office.

NHL is clearing is Mike Babcock to coach the Edmonton Oilers.



They are free to hire him — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2026

With Kris Knoblauch dismissed in May following a disappointing first-round exit to the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers have been circling Babcock for weeks. Now that the league has stepped aside, the spotlight shifts entirely to GM Stan Bowman and the Edmonton locker room.

The Green Light from the League

The NHL's investigation into Babcock was the primary delay in Edmonton’s coaching search. The league needed to determine if the events that led to his abrupt exit from Columbus warranted further discipline.

With Friedman reporting that the path is now clear, it signals that the NHL did not find sufficient grounds to bar Babcock from signing a new contract. For Bowman, who was previously cleared to return to the NHL himself, this means the front office can proceed with their preferred candidate without fear of league intervention or unexpected suspensions.

The Player and Agent Dynamic

While the league office has given the go-ahead, the court of public opinion, and more importantly, the player representation, remains divided.

Reports indicate that Edmonton’s core leadership group, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, met directly with Babcock during the vetting process and signed off on the hire. However, as Friedman previously noted, there is significant resistance outside of that inner circle.

Several player agents have openly voiced concerns about the potential hire, with some indicating they would actively advise their clients against signing with or being traded to Edmonton if Babcock is at the helm. In today’s NHL, where roster building requires attracting top-tier complementary talent, alienating player agents is a massive risk. The Oilers' management will have to actively manage these relationships to prevent Edmonton from becoming a frequent addition to no-trade clauses.

A High-Stakes Gamble for Bowman

Hiring Babcock is an undeniable roll of the dice for an organization firmly in its Stanley Cup window.

The strategy is clear though, bring in a veteran, Cup-winning coach to install rigorous structure and demand a system built on high-end skating speed and relentless hitting volume on the forecheck. But the historical baggage is heavy. Babcock’s tenures in Toronto and Columbus proved that his methods can fracture a locker room if the buy-in isn't absolute.

With the NHL stepping out of the way, the decision rests entirely on Edmonton's shoulders. They are free to hire Mike Babcock, but they will also be entirely responsible for whatever happens next.

The NHL's Statement