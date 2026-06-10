NHL Launches New Investigation into Mike Babcock

Oilers Coaching Search: Undisclosed NHLPA Claims Complicate Potential Mike Babcock Hire

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly been exploring the possibility of hiring Mike Babcock as the team’s next head coach. However, this potential move now appears to be in jeopardy as it is facing significant scrutiny. According to sources, unresolved issues relating to his 2023 tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets have now created a potential roadblock.

Recent reports indicate that pursuing Babcock will bring undisclosed allegations back to the surface and will need to be investigated by NHL operations.

NHLPA Holds Additional Claims

According to Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli, the NHL Players Association possesses "significant" additional claims against Babcock. These claims originate from the Player Association’s own internal investigation into his conduct with the Blue Jackets that were never made public in 2023 due to his resignation.

The NHLPA reportedly presented these specific findings to the NHL directly before Babcock tendered his resignation in Columbus.

The Catalyst for Resignation

The initial public controversy surrounding Babcock involved him asking Blue Jacket players to display personal photos from their mobile devices. Seravalli notes that this photo sharing incident was not the primary cause for his immediate departure, despite at the team it being reported as such.

Sources indicate an unknown, subsequent allegation was the actual factor that ultimately cost Babcock his job with the Blue Jackets.

Furthermore, sources indicate that asking players to see photos is NOT what ultimately resulted in Babcock’s resignation. It was the subsequent (unknown) allegation reported below that cost Babcock his job in #CBJ. https://t.co/TI9HRTVUZa — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2026

Active League Investigation

The situation remains an active disciplinary file for the league. TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed that the NHL is currently moving forward with its investigation into Babcock and the events that transpired in Columbus. This ongoing probe was initiated at the request of the NHLPA.

The NHL is moving ahead with its investigation on Mike Babcock and events in Columbus as per NHLPA request. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 10, 2026

Impact on the Edmonton Oilers

For the Edmonton Oilers, these developments present a complex hurdle in their coaching search. If management elects to continue down the path of interviewing or hiring Babcock, the franchise will inherit the fallout from these claims. The organization will need to navigate an active league investigation and potential NHLPA pushback before officially naming him as their next head coach.

Especially for the Oilers, you have to ask yourself, is the hiring of someone like Babcock really the hiring you want to bank on with Connor McDavid entering the final two years of his contract.





Update: Elliotte Friedman confirms the investigation but doesn't think it will prevent Edmonton from hiring Babcock.





"NHLPA is saying hold on a second there was supposed to be an investigation that never happened when Babcock resigned, that never happened. He shouldn't be able to come back without that investigation."



"I don't think that this will stop the #LetsGoOilers from hiring him, I do… — Vivek Kalia (@V_kalia95) June 10, 2026