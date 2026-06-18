Montreal Canadiens Offseason Preview: The UFA Edition

We're less than two weeks away from the opening of the National Hockey League's free agency window and the Montreal Canadiens have several players that could hit the open market starting on Canada Day.

The Montreal Canadiens have a total of seven pending unrestricted free agents in their system heading into the summer, most notably Finnish forward Patrik Laine, who missed the majority of the 2025-26 season with a lower-body injury and it's safe to say his time with the organization is over as of July 1st.

Montreal Canadiens Offseason Preview: UFAs

Patrik Laine (F) - 28-years-old

The Tampere, Finland native arrived in Montreal in the summer of 2024 through a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine's tenure with the Blue Jackets wasn't what either side had expected, leading to his departure from the organization ahead of the 2024-25 season.

His regular season debut with the Montreal Canadiens was delayed until early December 2024 after sustaining a knee injury during a pre-season contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Upon returning to the lineup, Laine provided the Canadiens with a huge boost offensively and went on to finish his first year in Montreal with 20 goals - 15 of which came on the power play.

Expectations were high for Laine's second season with the Canadiens, however a core muscle injury sustained five games into the 2025-26 campaign ultimately ended his year. Laine was able to return to practice in a full-contact sweater in February, but remained on the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season, as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With his injury now behind him, Laine is motivated more than ever and wants to get back to playing, and he'll have his fair share of offers when the market opens on July 1st. His next contract will probably be on the lower-end when it comes to the term (1-2 years), along with team-friendly salary. He could very well be a low-risk, high-reward signing for many teams, especially contenders looking for a bit of an offensive boost in their middle-six.

Some teams that come to mind include the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers and perhaps even the Minnesota Wild.

After winning a Calder Cup championship with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2025, Montmagny, Quebec native Sammy Blais signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Blais performed well throughout training camp and in pre-season contests, showing glimpses of what we saw during St. Louis' run to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history back in 2019. His energy was something the Canadiens loved and if it wasn't for a logjam at the forward position, he was going to be on the opening night roster. Unfortunately for the Canadiens, Blais required waivers in order to be assigned to the American Hockey League and was claimed the next day by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Less than two months after he was claimed by Toronto, the Maple Leafs placed Blais on the waiver wire, where Montreal picked him up and assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, where he'd spend the majority of the 2025-26 campaign. In 35 games with Laval, Blais had 38 points (14 G, 24 A), following that up with five points in five postseason contests.

There's always a market for players like Sammy Blais and as the saying goes, you can never have enough depth in the National Hockey League. There will be plenty of interest in Blais on July 1st, but a return to Montreal can't be ruled out, albeit for another AHL role. However, after two years primarily in the AHL, Blais is likely seeking another full-time gig in the NHL or at minimum, being a team's 13th forward. That's something Montreal can't really offer him.

Veteran forward Alex Belzile, who Canadiens & Rocket fans are very familiar with, is set to hit the open market this summer. Belzile returned to the Canadiens organization as a free agent last summer after two years with the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

Prior to departing to join the New York Rangers organization in the summer of 2023, Belzile spent five seasons with Laval and Montreal, serving as captain of the Rocket during the 2022-23 campaign. That same year, Belzile made 31 appearances with Montreal and scored his first career goal in the National Hockey League on February 12th, 2023 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite his age, Belzile has continued to produce in the minors and even set a new career-high in goals & points for himself at the AHL level this season with 62 (29 G, 33 A). I personally wouldn't be surprised if Belzile is brought back on a one-year deal in the coming weeks. He's been a very valuable leadership piece in Laval and as the Canadiens continue to inject youth into their system, the Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec native is someone that these younger players can look up to for advice and guidance.

Basking Ridge, New Jersey native Marc Del Gaizo joined the Montreal Canadiens as a free agent last July after spending four years with the Nashville Predators organization. Del Gaizo spent the majority of his time with their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, but also saw some time in the NHL.

During his final year with the Nashville Predators organization, Del Gaizo suited up in 46 games with the big club in the NHL, registering nine points (2 G, 7 A). For the first couple months of that season, along with his nine games in Nashville the year prior, Del Gaizo was teammates with current Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier and it's safe to say he put in a good word with GM Kent Hughes prior to his signing last summer.

Del Gaizo was called up to the Canadiens a handful of times throughout the 2025-26 season, but never suited up. He finished the year appearing in 63 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket where he had 27 points (9 G, 18 A).

With the additions of Bryce Pickford and Owen Protz, along with a full-year of Luke Mittelstadt, it's unlikely that the Canadiens will bring Del Gaizo back and his tenure with the organization will come to a close on Canada Day.

In an effort to bolster the organization's defensive depth, the Canadiens went out onto the open market last summer and brought in Nate Clurman, a former sixth round pick of the Colorado Avalanche. Clurman had spent four years in the Avalanche system before moving on to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, suiting up in one NHL game for them during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Boulder, Colorado native appeared in 60 games this season for the Laval Rocket, registering 11 points (1 G, 10 A), along with 22 penalty minutes and was a plus-three. Clurman didn't play in any of Laval's first round series against the Toronto Marlies and not only is his time with the Canadiens organization officially over, he's leaving North America, for now.

Last Friday, Swedish Hockey League club Rögle BK announced that they've signed Nate Clurman to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season and they pretty excited with the addition.

(following quote is translated from Swedish)

"Nate is a skilled skater who plays with high activity on both sides of the puck. He is a guy with good character, who will fit well into the way we want to play and in our group. We are happy to welcome him to Rögle BK after the summer." Rogle BK Sports Director Hampus Sjöström said.

On the opening day of free agency last summer, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes added some goaltending depth with the signing of Finnish netminder Kaapo Kähkönen, who brought 140 games of NHL experience to the organization.

There wasn't much of a path to playing in the NHL with the Canadiens for Kaapo Kähkönen as Montreal began the season with a tandem of Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobeš. Eventually, top goaltending prospect Jacob Fowler was promoted to the NHL, allowing Kähkönen to assume the starting reigns on a full-time basis down in Laval.

Kähkönen had a fairly good season in Laval. In 38 games, the Helsinki native had a record of 21-9-7 along with a 2.73 goals against average and an .895 save percentage. If Montreal is able to move Samuel Montembeault this summer, there's definitely an opportunity to bring Kähkönen back next season on a one-year deal to play in Laval, while the Canadiens go with a Dobeš-Fowler tandem.

Montreal's 6-5 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on March 6th caused a bit of a trickle-down in the crease throughout the organization. That night marked the final time that Samuel Montembeault suited up in a game for the Canadiens, with Jakub Dobeš and Jacob Fowler taking over from that point on. In Laval, Kaapo Kähkönen was holding down the fort, but Kent Hughes wanted to add a backup for the Rocket.

Ahead of the American Hockey League's trade deadline on Friday, March 13th, the Canadiens added some reinforcements between the pipes for Laval by acquiring Hunter Shepard from the Ottawa Senators. Shepard appeared in four games for Laval where he sported a 1-2-0 record, a 2.40 goals against average, an .899 save percentage and had one shutout.

While Montreal's goaltending situation in Laval for the 2026-27 season is a bit unclear, it's quite unlikely that Hunter Shepard will be brought back and that he'll hit the open market at 12 pm ET on Wednesday, July 1st. With that said, it's safe to assume that Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes will look elsewhere for some goaltending depth.