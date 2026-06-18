Why Are The Toronto Maple Leafs Constantly Trying To Trade Matthew Knies?

The Never-Ending Matthew Knies Trade Rumors: What Are the Maple Leafs Doing?

When the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Matthew Knies in the second round, I had exceptionally high hopes. He possessed all the raw skills you want to see from a player of his caliber. His size, strength, and skating ability were on full display from the very beginning, and it didn’t take him long to make an effective jump to the NHL. In just his third season, Knies netted 29 goals and 29 assists, developing into one of the game's premier power forwards.

When his entry-level contract expired, Knies didn't hold out like some restricted free agents. Instead, he worked with the front office to agree on a reasonable, team-friendly deal. Since the season ended, he has been a vital part of the leadership group by attending Marlies games, sending video messages to support their Calder Cup run, and acting as a model ambassador for the organization at every turn.

So why is his name involved every single time the NHL rumor mill starts spinning?

A History on the Trade Block

While still finishing his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, Knies was famously linked to the Chicago Blackhawks in a potential Brandon Hagel blockbuster that would have also sent Marc-Andre Fleury to Toronto. At the time, Brendan Shanahan reportedly vetoed the deal. When the details leaked out of Chicago's front office, it eventually led to Kyle Dubas taking a public shot at how business was being conducted there.

Knies went on to establish himself as an everyday NHLer. Last season, he racked up 23 goals and 43 assists for a career-high 66 points, and he did the heavy lifting with a bad knee for the better part of the year.

Surprisingly, at last year’s NHL Trade Deadline, his name surfaced again. This time, he was caught up in chatter involving both the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres.

The 3:01 PM Blunder and Beyond

Following the termination of Brad Treliving, explosive news surfaced. Treliving had actually agreed to a trade with the Canadiens, but the paperwork was submitted to the league at 3:01 PM, exactly one minute after the deadline, rendering the deal non-compliant. Reports indicated the Leafs would have received a massive haul in the aborted deal, including Alexander Zharovsky, two first-round draft picks, and an additional prospect.

When Treliving was let go, many fans, myself included, expected the persistent rumors surrounding Knies to finally die down. That has not been the case.

Gauging the Market or Seeking a Haul?

According to multiple insiders, Knies remains heavily involved in the current trade market. Darren Dreger recently noted that rival teams are wondering if Toronto is genuinely serious about moving him or simply gauging his value.

Darren Dreger: Re Maple Leafs: There are some clubs out there that are growing a tad frustrated, because they need to know, is Matthew Knies actually in play; if you're simply fishing for a package, then that's not gonna fly - First Up (6/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2026

While testing the waters is standard practice, why would the Leafs actively take calls on a player they intend to keep? The reported frustration from other general managers stems from Toronto's unwillingness to lower their asking price, which remains incredibly high.

This morning, Frank Seravalli revealed that the Maple Leafs informed teams holding top-ten picks that they want an additional first-round draft pick in any Knies package, presumably to target a premier defenseman to anchor their prospect pool. Seravalli admitted the asking price is exorbitant and incredibly high, which, frankly, it absolutely should be.

Seravalli on Frankly Hockey says he's been told by some teams calling Leafs on Knies that the price is exorbitant, incredibly high



Teams have asked themselves if Leafs are actually willing to entertain moving him or if they're trying to find a desperate team willing to overpay — Willyston Riellander (@nylanderthews) June 18, 2026

Time to Make a Decision

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a massive fan of Matthew Knies. He brings a gritty, relentless skill set to the rink every single night that all 32 teams covet. But without intimate knowledge of the front office's inner workings, you have to ask yourself a few questions. Why is this franchise constantly trying to trade him? What do the Maple Leafs know that the rest of the league doesn’t? More importantly, at what point does Knies start asking himself if he even wants to remain in Toronto?

I’m not entirely opposed to trading him, as much as I value his game. If a desperate GM is willing to back up the Brinks truck and severely overpay, I’m more than willing to move on. What I am not willing to accept, and what the Leafs must stop doing, is this constant yo-yo treatment regarding his availability.

If the front office believes they can drastically improve the team's long-term outlook ahead of the NHL Draft, then pull the trigger. But if the decision is to keep him, commit to it. Stop dragging this out until the next trade deadline. Instead, slap a letter on his chest and officially cement him as a core piece of your leadership group going forward.

For the sake of the player, the fans, and the franchise, I hope we get a permanent resolution to this situation by the time the draft rolls around in Buffalo.



