Toronto Maple Leafs Dodged a Matthew Knies Trade Disaster at the NHL Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2026 NHL Trade Deadline Fallout

Heading into the NHL Trade Deadline, there was real hope that the Maple Leafs had the ability to fast track a retool by divesting some of their expiring contracts into future assets. The deadline began with a major victory when former General Manager Brad Treliving secured a 2027 first round pick in exchange for Nic Roy from the Colorado Avalanche. At the time, it felt like the Leafs were well positioned. Both Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann seemingly held higher market value than Roy, setting the stage for what should have been a strong return.

Fast forward 24 hours, and Leafs fans were left entirely disappointed after Treliving bungled the remainder of the Trade Deadline process. That failed deadline ultimately cost Treliving his job and led to the hiring of John Chayka as his eventual replacement. As poor as the deadline seemed on the surface, new reports suggest the moves Treliving did make were not his biggest mistakes. Fortunately for Toronto, sheer incompetence might have actually saved the franchise from a catastrophic, decade-defining error.

The Near Catastrophic Matthew Knies Trade to Montreal

Immediately following the deadline, news surfaced that rather than shopping his pending free agents, Treliving spent hours on the phone trying to move Matthew Knies. According to reports, multiple teams within the Atlantic Division, including the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, were heavily involved in the trade discussions. For Maple Leafs fans, the idea of sending a 6-foot-3 power forward unicorn like Knies to a direct division rival was an absolute nightmare scenario. Knies has established himself as a physical force with immense offensive upside, making him a foundational piece for the current roster.

New information surfaced this week, with David Pagnotta being the first to report that the Montreal Canadiens had actually secured a deal with the Maple Leafs to acquire Knies. Reports indicated the package was set to include Alexander Zharovsky, two first round draft picks and potentially defensive prospect Adam Engstrom or Bryce Pickford. Aside from the potential upside of Zharovsky, this trade would have been an unmitigated disaster for Toronto. The cost certainty attached to Knies on a long-term extension makes him far too valuable to gamble away for future draft capital, especially to a historic rival.

This morning, Elliotte Friedman touched on the proposed deal, confirming similar details and revealing the absurd reason the trade was never completed. According to Friedman, the only reason Knies is not wearing a Canadiens jersey today is that Treliving, or someone in the Toronto front office, submitted the trade call at 3:01 PM. That is exactly sixty seconds beyond the official NHL Trade Deadline. Amazingly, Treliving refused to learn from the exact same logistical errors he made previously. We all remember the painful deal with the Boston Bruins to acquire Brandon Carlo at the exorbitant cost of top prospect Fraser Minten.

A New Era of Maple Leafs Hockey Under John Chayka

The list of failures from the previous management group is seemingly endless. Whenever it feels like we have scraped the bottom of the barrel, another layer of mismanagement reveals itself. As these behind-the-scenes details emerge, it is baffling to understand how anyone involved with the previous regime retained a job for as long as they did. It is already difficult enough to watch Fraser Minten thrive elsewhere. Watching Matthew Knies dominate within the division for the next six years would have been pure torture.