The Montreal Canadiens Look to Move on to the Second Round Tonight

In what is the Hab's biggest game since their Stanley Cup Finals run, Montreal will look to close out Tampa Bay in six games at the Bell Centre tonight. Like I said previously, this has been a fun series to watch as both teams look to be evenly matched. Hopefully, the Habs can utilize the energy from the crow in order to propel them to victory.

When it comes to the lineup, St-Louis looks like he's going with the same squad that got the game 5 win in Tampa. According to NHL.com, these are the projected lines:





Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Kirby Dach -- Zachary Bolduc

Alex Newhook -- Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler





These lines are interesting to say the last. Having Anderson on the top line will be interesting and hopefully he can generate some space for Caufield and Suzuki. I like Evans in between Slafkovsky and Demidov, and hopefully the latter two can find that chemistry they had earlier in the season. After a big goal on Wednesday, Gallagher remains in the lineup and will hopefully keep giving the Habs an emotional spark. I like how balanced the lineup currently looks, although I'm sad Kapanen is not playing but who do you take out? It's a good problem to have if your St-Louis, but not so much Kapanen.