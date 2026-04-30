Flyers Eliminate Penguins in OT Thriller: Dan Vladar Steals Series, Michkov Delivers

That’s how you close a series.

In a game where offense was hard to come by, the Flyers found a way when it mattered most, securing a massive overtime win to eliminate the Penguins. And it doesn’t happen without Dan Vladar. This was a legacy performance. On a night where both teams struggled to generate consistent offense, Vladar stood on his head, making save after save and keeping the Flyers alive through every push Pittsburgh threw at them. He was calm, composed, and completely locked in, never letting the moment get too big. It wasn’t just a strong outing—it was game-stealing. Without him, this one doesn’t even get to overtime.

The Flyers weren’t at their sharpest offensively. Chances were limited, the pace was tight, and it turned into the kind of grinding playoff game where one mistake could decide everything. But Vladar didn’t make one, and because of that, the Flyers stayed within reach. When the game finally opened up in overtime, they capitalized. One chance—that’s all it takes this time of year—and when it came, they buried it, sending the building into chaos and closing out the series in the best way possible.

Overtime is where Vladar elevated it even further. He didn’t just hold the line—he owned the moment. Pittsburgh pushed hard, generating quality looks and throwing everything they had at the net, but Vladar answered every time. His positioning was perfect, his rebound control steady, and there was no panic in his game. In a moment where one bounce can end everything, he gave up nothing. That’s what separates a good performance from a defining one, and this was absolutely the latter. It was the kind of stretch that wins a series and sticks with you long after it’s over.

There were stretches where it genuinely felt like the Flyers were hanging on. Pittsburgh controlled play at times, chances started to pile up, and it looked like it might only be a matter of time. But Vladar refused to let it end. Every big moment, every dangerous opportunity, he met it head-on and turned it aside. He kept them alive when it felt like things were slipping, and because of that, the Flyers were still standing. And in overtime, that’s all you need—one more chance.

Matvei Michkov made sure that chance meant something. Coming back into the lineup, he made an immediate impact and was arguably the Flyers’ most dangerous offensive player all night. In a game where opportunities were scarce, he was the one consistently creating them. Every time he touched the puck, it felt like something could happen. He attacked with confidence, created space, and drove the offense in a way no one else consistently did. At times, it felt like he was the only one generating anything, which made his performance stand out even more in a tight, low-scoring playoff game.

And when the biggest moment arrived, he delivered—not by forcing a play, but by making the right one. In overtime, with everything on the line, Michkov stayed patient, kept his feet moving, and drew the defense toward him before slipping a perfect pass to set up the game-winner. It wasn’t flashy, it was controlled and composed, exactly what the situation demanded. That’s high-level hockey. When everything speeds up, he slowed it down. Instead of chasing a shot, he created the play that ended the series.

That’s what playoff hockey is all about. It’s not always pretty, and it’s not always high-scoring, but it’s about finding a way. Getting the save when you need it. Making the one play that changes everything. The Flyers did all of that, and now they move on.