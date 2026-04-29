Edmonton's Top Players Come Up Big, Bouchard Tremendous in Oilers Win

Well I must say the game last night came as a huge relief. Although Edmonton is banged up, their top players were finally able to take a game. While McDavid does not have his patented speed, we made several nice plays, finsinghj the game with two assists. Draisaitl was also a factor with two goals and seemed to be somewhat himself again. But for me the real star of the game was Evan Bouchard.

He finished the game with three assists and he was a huge factor in driving the Oilers offence. The play he made on Podkolzin's goal was fantastic. He fakes that he is going to continue carrying the puck in the zone, stops up with his head up and makes a sick feed right behind the defenman's skate to find a streaking Podkolzin who just roofs it.









This was a really heads play by Bouchard, and he figured in on two other Edmonton goals, leading them to victory and bringing the series back to Anaheim at 3-2.





Now the last thing I want to say was Connor was Ingram was terrific. I was surprised to hear he was getting the start for game 5, but he did not disappoint. He made several key saves to preserve the lead, and the Oilers rewarded him with better defensive play and good run support.





Unfortunately, the Oilers only have one day off before they are back in action open Thursday. Hopefully its enough time for McDavid, Dickinson and Draisaitl to further heal from their injuries and be in even better shape for game 6!



















