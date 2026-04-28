Report: Leafs Prepared to Hire Mats Sundin and John Chayka

REPORT: Toronto Maple Leafs Poised to Hire Mats Sundin and John Chayka to Lead New Management Group





Reports have circulated for weeks regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs and their exhaustive search for a new front office. Following multiple years of playoff disappointment and underperformance, the organization has left no stone unturned in finding the perfect brain trust to restore respectability to the intense Toronto hockey market.





The Maple Leafs reportedly interviewed ten plus candidates during this process, ranging from seasoned veterans like Mike Gillis to high-performing Assistant General Managers like Evan Gold. Initially, it appeared Toronto would pursue a veteran for the President of Hockey Operations role alongside an up-and-coming General Manager. Now, it seems they have flipped that script entirely.





The Breaking Report: Sundin and Chayka Expected in Toronto





Tonight on Oilers Now, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman officially reported that the Maple Leafs are ready to hire former team captain Mats Sundin as the organization's next President of Hockey Operations. All the team is reportedly waiting on is Sundin’s final response to make it official, which reports indicate could come as early as this week.





Source: Mats Sundin @ Elite Prospects





Alongside Sundin, the Maple Leafs are expected to announce the hiring of former Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka as the team's new GM, rounding out the overhauled management group.





Source: John Chayka @ Elite Prospects









Analyzing the Fit: Nostalgia vs. Market Mastery





Sundin has previously consulted in various roles for the Swedish National Team, though he hasn’t been directly connected to an NHL front office. Chayka, meanwhile, left the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 before being suspended by the NHL for conduct deemed detrimental to the team.





While critics might argue the Leafs are simply looking to harness nostalgia with the Sundin hire, I view this as bringing in someone who understands the Toronto hockey market on the most intimate level possible. Sundin brings unmatched market experience to the table. He not only captained this franchise, but he also endured the intense local backlash when he refused to waive his no-movement clause before seeking a fresh start, meaning he truly knows the pressure of this city. Furthermore, he brings a clear blueprint for success. According to former NHL player Mike Johnson, Sundin holds very strong, defined opinions on exactly what the Maple Leafs need to do to change their culture and win.





With so many important decisions surrounding players like Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and others, this is the perfect opportunity for someone to leave their mark on this franchise.





John Chayka: Ready for a Massive Market





Chayka exited the league with a disgruntled reputation after attempting to parlay his success into a larger role with another organization. After years of trying to escape a dollar-store budget and operating the Coyotes on a shoestring, Chayka sought opportunities elsewhere. This ultimately led to Arizona ownership leveraging their relationship with Gary Bettman to penalize him while absolving themselves of wrongdoing leading to Chayka being suspended.





However, Toronto offers elite resources that will change his trajectory. Instead of focusing on who he was forced to be in Arizona, I firmly believe that giving Chayka the unlimited financial and scouting resources available in Toronto gives him all the tools to build an incredible contender.





With the Toronto Maple Leafs in a critical position to drastically impact the future trajectory of the franchise, this management decision is a can’t-miss hire. The team desperately needs to get this right, and honestly, with this combination of Sundin's market mastery and Chayka's analytical brilliance, I believe they will. All we need now is Mats to sign his name on the dotted line once again.



