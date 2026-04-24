CBJ — Cleveland AHL Round Two v Syrcause

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ only contracted affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, have qualified for the AHL North Semifinals in a best of five series against the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Syracuse Crunch.





The third ranked Monsters have a lot to proud of this season, including the league’s highest average attendance and the upcoming 2027 AHL All Star Classic heading their direction in the new year.





Mixing the veterans and youth can be difficult, but this club has years of chemistry on their side. Leading the way has been LDBB, Luca Del Bel Belluz with 58 points in 55 games when in the Land.





Having the coaches experience what the players are going through including Trent Vogelhuber, Brad Thissen, Tommy Cross, and Stefan Matteau helps build the chemistry and culture.





Game One is tonight, April 24, from Cleveland. Game Two is Sunday at the Rocket Arena. Games 3, 4, and 5, if necessary, will be in Syracuse.





The Crunch have a deep roster, with Pelletier, Geekie, Duke, Chaffee, Peca, and former Jackets’ goalie Jon Gilles.





This will be a very competitive series all the way until the bitter end, but the Monsters have a deeper roster despite less home games. The Crunch have top end scoring but the depth is with Cleveland.



