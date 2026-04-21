That First Round Feeling

Every scheduled and televised game one matchup has concluded, including several game two contests. What a thrilling week of competitive hockey that actually matters in the quest to 16 magical victories to hoist Lord Stanley Cup. This year, we actually crown a new champion. No intentional shade meant to be tossed. This breath of fresh air welcomes a more competitive matchup of the remaining 16 qualified teams in the postseason.





Montreal/Tampa





Juraj Slafkovsky is a legitimate superstar. Time to stop saying Barkov is underrated, this is truly the young man’s sport. History making powerplay hat-tricks can do that for even the most winning and historic franchise in the game. The genius of Jon Cooper is not getting him recognition for a Jack Adams.





Ottawa/Carolina





Not even Terry Punchout can punch the way Brady Tkachuk does to Jordan Staal. With that said, while there is a Tkachuk remaining in the postseason, it appears that this one will likely be short-lived. The Hurricanes have been able to run all four lines, shut down scoring, and make an aging Andersen as relevant as his prime Anaheim

and Toronto years.





Buffalo/Boston





The crowd of Buffalo is deservedly feasting on this series. Even booing motivated the squad to come back and shake Boston in the opener. Tage Thompson is so clutch, and Morgan Geekie is keeping pace.





Philadelphia/Pittsburgh





The battle of Pennsylvania was bloody in the stands, with three altercations in the pregame, and defense and Porter Martone slanting toward upset territory. My soul is warm with an interstate rivalry in my territory after 14 years of missing an old school Giroux, Hartnell, Simmonds v Kunitz, Crosby, Dupuis matchup. Skill on the ice has shown through.





Colorado/LA





Kopitar does not get enough Eastern love. He’s a first ballot hall of famer and the greatest Slovenian born forward to lace them up. This team suckered me into true championship royalty in 2012 out west because of the Blachawks robbing the Flyers. With that said, we all know Colorado is going to eventually turn the switch on? 2-1 felt like cruise control even for the best team statistically this season. The curse of the Presidents trophy cannot show its fury this early. Another Moose revenge run needs to being the television.





Dallas/Minnesota





Are we actually going to get the Moose rematch? Minnesota destroyed Dallas in every way imaginable, and Zuccarello is a major factor for the Kaprizov line. The first round curse may continue. Dallas is still legit.





Edmonton/Anaheim





Oilers showed they are for real, and that the west runs through them still for the cup final appearance. How much of a fight will the Ducks given with how tough their roster is will slow Edmonton down.





Vegas/Utah





Torts loves Hart and motivational speeches. The American, veteran, and defensive players are bought in. Utah is vibes and youth. They are on the cusp of contention, and ownership deserves of praise of buying and relocating them out Arizona for this. What a payoff this is for the state.