Oilers Could Miraculously Have a Full Lineup Tonight

The Edmonton Oilers are set to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup tonight vs the Anaheim Ducks, and a few days ago their were questions as to whether the Oil would be able to ice a full lineup of regulars. Well if their lines at practice are any indication, it seems that may be the case. The following are what they deployed during drills.





Savoie – McDavid – Hyman

Podkolzin – Draisaitl – Kapanen

RNH – Dickinson – Roslovic

Dach – Henrique – Frederic





Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Murphy

Walman – Emberson





There are still questions regarding Draisaitl and Dickinson, but the fact they took part in practice seems to show they will be good to go. We shall see at puck drop tonight.

To continue on the lineup, I really like how the coaching staff has spread the talent throughout the lineup with RNH slotting at the wing on the third line. Finally, the Oilers will have four lines that will be difficult to play against. The fourth line will be key here, as Frederic and Dach are big boys who like to hit, and hopefully they will set the tone for the game. All the players are slotted in at the right spot given their talents and everyone is in a positons to use their own skillset to succeed.