Avs Sign Top College Free Agent TJ Hughes to Colorado Eagles Tryout

While TJ Hughes' college career may not have ended the way he wanted, atop the NCAA ranking and with a Frozen Four title in hand, the Michigan standout senior had the hockey world holding its breath as they awaited his decision to sign with a professional team. After going undrafted, the 24 year old forward honed his craft at the University of Michigan and became one of the top players in the country, finishing as a top three Hobey Baker Award Finalist this year, though the award would ultimately go to University of Minnesota Duluth's Max Plante after an incredible sophomore season from the Bulldogs forward.

Hughes has now inked a one year contract with the Colorado Avalanche starting next year, and will report for an amateur tryout contract for their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles for the remainder of this season.

Hughes was the belle of the ball for the last two weeks as teams eagerly courted the now-former Wolverine as Michigan went on it's deep national title run before falling to the University of Denver in the semifinal round of the Frozen Four. After ending his season with Michigan with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points across 40 games, the young winger set personal records and finished second in collegiate goal scoring.

The Avs have had a history of signing top college free agents, with their most recent success story being Sam Malinski, who recently re-signed with the team for four years at a 4.75 million per year. Hughes' contract also gives him and the organization to move on if they do not see a runway to NHL ice time for him in the near future on the team.