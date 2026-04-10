What Happened in the NHL Last Night. New Projections and Predictions..

A LOOK AT THE EASTERN PLAYOFF RACE
Let's look at the BuzzTron and how it's predicting this all play out....then the biggest games to look for...Tomorrow we will do this out West...
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Team:Ottawa
Points NOW: 94 Second Wildcard.
Games Left:3
Predicted Outcomes. Lose to Isles. OT Loss to NJ Beat Toronto
Projected Final Points 97
Final Spot: Second in wildcard
Ek's Factors: Columbus, Philly and Isles could jump into Second Wildcard if they don;t get at least 3 points in remaining games
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Team: Philly
Points NOW: 92 third in Metro
Games Left: 3
Predicted Outcomes: Loss to Winnipeg/ Win Carolina/ OTL to Montreal
Projected Final Points 95
Final Spot: Out of playoff Due to losing tie breaker to Islanders..
Ek's Factors: Winnipeg Needs Win Badly. Carolina could rest. Montreal could be playing for home ice.
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Team: Islanders
Points NOW: 91 Out of Playoffs
Games Left: 3
Predicted Outcomes: Beat Ottawa/ Beat Montreal/ Lose Carolina
Projected Points 95
Final Spot: Third in Metro on Tiebreaker over Flyers
Ek's Factors: Ottawa is in a battle for their lives/ Montreal and Carolina may rest.
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Team: Columbus
Points NOW: 90 Out of Playoffs
Games Left:3
Predicted Outcomes: OTL Montreal, Beats Boston in OT, OTL to Washington
Projected Points:94
Final Spot: Out of playoffs
Ek's Factors: they're playing three good teams, but all these teams might be pretty much set and where they're gonna be and all these games are going to overtime for the Buzztron. So bounce here or there.
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Team: Detroit
Points NOW: 91 pts. Out of playoffs
Games Left: 3
Predicted Outcomes: Beat NJ/ Lose Tampa/Lose to Florida
Projected Points 93
Final Spot: Out of playoffs
Ek's Factors: Being 3 points behind Ottawa with 3 game to play is not impossible, but not easy.
THE BIGGEST GAME OF ALL: 1pm Tomorrow:
Senators @ Islanders
OK, so let's look at this game...
Currently, the Buzztron is predicting a regulation Islanders victory. The Final Playoff spots project to be:
An OT win for the Islanders would just take a point away from Ottawa, but not affect the projected standings..
IF OTTAWA were to win in Regulation.....The Projected changes to this...
So much is hanging in the balance on that one game,,,,
TODAY'S UPDATED BUZZTRON STATS:
LAST NIGHT 11-3 (79%)
SEASON DATA:
LAST 220 GAMES: (67 % OF THE TIME CORRECT)
139 CORRECTLY PICKED WINNERS
81 INCORRECT
PERCENTAGE WINNING NIGHTS
Nights with more winners than losers: 24-6-2
781 winning percentage BY NIGHT.
NO GAMES TONIGHT,
NEW PROJECTED STANDINGS