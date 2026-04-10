What Happened in the NHL Last Night. New Projections and Predictions..





A LOOK AT THE EASTERN PLAYOFF RACE

Let's look at the BuzzTron and how it's predicting this all play out....then the biggest games to look for...Tomorrow we will do this out West...

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Team:Ottawa

Points NOW: 94 Second Wildcard.

Games Left:3

Predicted Outcomes. Lose to Isles. OT Loss to NJ Beat Toronto

Projected Final Points 97

Final Spot: Second in wildcard

Ek's Factors: Columbus, Philly and Isles could jump into Second Wildcard if they don;t get at least 3 points in remaining games

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Team: Philly

Points NOW: 92 third in Metro

Games Left: 3

Predicted Outcomes: Loss to Winnipeg/ Win Carolina/ OTL to Montreal

Projected Final Points 95

Final Spot: Out of playoff Due to losing tie breaker to Islanders..

Ek's Factors: Winnipeg Needs Win Badly. Carolina could rest. Montreal could be playing for home ice.

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Team: Islanders

Points NOW: 91 Out of Playoffs

Games Left: 3

Predicted Outcomes: Beat Ottawa/ Beat Montreal/ Lose Carolina

Projected Points 95

Final Spot: Third in Metro on Tiebreaker over Flyers

Ek's Factors: Ottawa is in a battle for their lives/ Montreal and Carolina may rest.

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Team: Columbus

Points NOW: 90 Out of Playoffs

Games Left:3

Predicted Outcomes: OTL Montreal, Beats Boston in OT, OTL to Washington

Projected Points:94

Final Spot: Out of playoffs

Ek's Factors: they're playing three good teams, but all these teams might be pretty much set and where they're gonna be and all these games are going to overtime for the Buzztron. So bounce here or there.

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Team: Detroit

Points NOW: 91 pts. Out of playoffs

Games Left: 3

Predicted Outcomes: Beat NJ/ Lose Tampa/Lose to Florida

Projected Points 93

Final Spot: Out of playoffs

Ek's Factors: Being 3 points behind Ottawa with 3 game to play is not impossible, but not easy.





THE BIGGEST GAME OF ALL: 1pm Tomorrow:

Senators @ Islanders

OK, so let's look at this game...

Currently, the Buzztron is predicting a regulation Islanders victory. The Final Playoff spots project to be:





An OT win for the Islanders would just take a point away from Ottawa, but not affect the projected standings..

IF OTTAWA were to win in Regulation.....The Projected changes to this...





So much is hanging in the balance on that one game,,,,









TODAY'S UPDATED BUZZTRON STATS:

LAST NIGHT 11-3 (79%)

SEASON DATA:

LAST 220 GAMES: (67 % OF THE TIME CORRECT)

139 CORRECTLY PICKED WINNERS

81 INCORRECT

PERCENTAGE WINNING NIGHTS

Nights with more winners than losers: 24-6-2

781 winning percentage BY NIGHT.

NO GAMES TONIGHT,

NEW PROJECTED STANDINGS











