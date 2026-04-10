Maple Leafs’ Secret Weapon to Signing NCAA Free Agent Prize TJ Hughes

The Maple Leafs' Next Target: Why TJ Hughes is the Ultimate College Free Agent Prize





The college hockey season came to a heartbreaking end for the Michigan Wolverines, dropping a 4-3 double-overtime thriller to Denver in the Frozen Four. But while the Wolverines are heading home to Ann Arbor, the real frenzy is just beginning for NHL front offices. With Michigan’s elimination, the top undrafted prize on the NCAA free agent market is officially open for business.





Enter TJ Hughes.





A bidding war is already brewing, with reports indicating that the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche are circling. But the Toronto Maple Leafs have a unique hand to play here, and the front office needs to go all-in to bring the Hamilton, Ontario native back home.





Who is TJ Hughes?





If you haven’t been tracking NCAA hockey, you need to learn this name immediately. TJ Hughes isn't just a developmental project; he’s the crown jewel of the 2026 college free-agent class and currently sits as Elite Prospects' No. 1 available NCAA player.





The 24-year-old Michigan captain just wrapped up a monster senior season, racking up 21 goals and 56 points in just 39 games. That elite production made him a Hobey Baker finalist as one of the top players in college hockey. Standing at 6-foot and 183 pounds, the undrafted center has developed into a complete, inside-driven player. He finishes his collegiate career as the active NCAA scoring leader with 178 points in 155 games.





He’s a stellar faceoff guy, a strong defensive asset, and a versatile transition threat. Scouts believe his ceiling is a legitimate top-six NHL forward, with a floor of being an everyday player in a team’s bottom six. He’s completely outgrown the college game, and he’s ready to make an immediate professional impact.





Source: T.J. Hughes @ Elite Prospects









The Pitch: What the Maple Leafs Can Offer That Others Can't





So, how does Toronto beat out a double-digit number of suitors for Hughes' signature? It comes down to immediate roster opportunity and contract strategy.





Burning a Year: The Ultimate Bargaining Chip





At 24 years old, Hughes is going to be looking for the fastest route to his first substantial NHL payday. The Maple Leafs have a massive trump card they can play right now: offering him the chance to "burn" the first year of his Entry-Level Contract (ELC) immediately.





By signing him to an ELC and putting him into an NHL game this current season, the Leafs can effectively erase the first year of his deal. For Hughes, this means he hits Restricted Free Agency (RFA) a full calendar year earlier than he would if a team stashed him in the AHL to start next fall. While teams with deeper pipelines might look to ease him in or protect their cap situation, Toronto can offer him immediate NHL ice time down the stretch. It’s an aggressive, player-friendly contract strategy, and for a talent of Hughes' caliber, it’s the exact kind of sweetener that gets pen to paper.





Immediate Lineup Fit





Beyond the contract perks, the Leafs can offer Hughes a legitimate runway to succeed right out of the gate. Toronto’s bottom-six center depth is always a point of discussion, and Hughes could realistically step into a third-line center role, providing a dynamic two-way presence that the team desperately needs. Furthermore, there is the flexibility to shift him to the wing in the top-six if the coaching staff wants to insulate him with elite talent while he adjusts to the pro pace.





Playing in his home province, slotting into a competitive playoff-bound lineup, and getting a massive head start on his next contract makes Toronto the logical choice. The Wolverines' season may be over, but for TJ Hughes, the real show is about to start. It’s time for the Leafs to bring the Hamilton boy home.



