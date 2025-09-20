Flyers Age Blend Best in a Decade.

I once talked to a general manager who told me that the best teams in the NHL were the teams where the talent was spread out among the generations within it… his belief was that you needed a couple guys under 22, key guys 23 to 28 who were in their prime, and then some wiley veterans who are over 30 to lend perspective to the entire thing….





When is a player in prime?

I checked out several studies on this and here is a breaks down for scoring and age in the NHL showing the current Flyers in their spots...





Ages 18–20: Michkov, Luchenko, Zavragin, Bonk, Martone

Most players are still adjusting to the NHL game. Only exceptional young stars (like McDavid, Crosby, Ovechkin, etc.) score big early.

Ages 21–23: Foerster, Drysdale, Dorwart, Bump, Barkey, Grebenkin

Rapid development phase. Players usually see their production rise sharply as they gain ice time, power-play roles, and confidence.

Ages 24–26: Zegras, York, Brink, Tippet, Cates

Peak years. Most studies of NHL scoring rates show that forwards typically hit their career-high points around age 24–25.

This is when physical prime (speed, endurance) meets experience (smarter reads, confidence).

Ages 27–29: Konecny, Sanheim, Juulsen, Dvorak, Abols,

Still strong, but many players plateau or dip slightly. Elite talents may maintain peak production here, but averages begin to decline.





Ages 30–32: Couturier, Seeler, Ristolainen,

Noticeable decline for most. Some veteran stars stay effective thanks to skill and smarts, but few set career-highs at this stage.

Ages 33+: Hathaway, Deslauriers

Production usually decreases sharply. Players in this range often become role players, unless they are rare outliers.





Below is a list of the roster and prospects by age...

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Player Age Position Jack Nesbitt 18 C Porter Martone 18 C/W Jett Luchanko 19 C Spencer Gill 19 D Jack Berglund 19 C Yegor Zavragin 20 G Oliver Bonk 20 D Matvei Michkov 20 RW Barkey Denver 21 RW Alexis Gendron 21 RW Alex Bump 21 LW Nikita Grebenkin 22 LW Karsen Dorwart 23 C Jamie Drysdale 23 D Emil Andrae 23 D Tyson Foerster 23 RW Aleksei Kolosov 23 G Bobby Brink 24 RW Trevor Zegras 24 C Cam York 24 D Egor Zamula 25 D Samuel Ersson 25 G Owen Tippett 26 RW Noah Cates 26 LW/C Dan Vladar 28 G Noah Juulsen 28 D Travis Konecny 28 RW Dennis Gilbert 28 D Travis Sanheim 29 D Christian Dvorak 29 C Rodrigo Ābols 29 C/LW Rasmus Ristolainen 30 D Nick Seeler 32 D Sean Couturier 32 C Garnet Hathaway 33 RW Nicolas Deslauriers 34 LW



