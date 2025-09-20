Flyers Age Blend Best in a Decade.

I once talked to a general manager who told me that the best teams in the NHL were the teams where the talent was spread out among the generations within it… his belief was that you needed a couple guys under 22, key guys 23 to 28 who were in their prime, and then some wiley veterans who are over 30 to lend perspective to the entire thing….
When is a player in prime?
I checked out several studies on this and here is a breaks down for scoring and age in the NHL showing the current Flyers in their spots...
Ages 18–20: Michkov, Luchenko, Zavragin, Bonk, Martone
Most players are still adjusting to the NHL game. Only exceptional young stars (like McDavid, Crosby, Ovechkin, etc.) score big early.
Ages 21–23: Foerster, Drysdale, Dorwart, Bump, Barkey, Grebenkin
Rapid development phase. Players usually see their production rise sharply as they gain ice time, power-play roles, and confidence.
Ages 24–26: Zegras, York, Brink, Tippet, Cates
Peak years. Most studies of NHL scoring rates show that forwards typically hit their career-high points around age 24–25.
This is when physical prime (speed, endurance) meets experience (smarter reads, confidence).
Ages 27–29: Konecny, Sanheim, Juulsen, Dvorak, Abols,
Still strong, but many players plateau or dip slightly. Elite talents may maintain peak production here, but averages begin to decline.
Ages 30–32: Couturier, Seeler, Ristolainen,
Noticeable decline for most. Some veteran stars stay effective thanks to skill and smarts, but few set career-highs at this stage.
Ages 33+: Hathaway, Deslauriers
Production usually decreases sharply. Players in this range often become role players, unless they are rare outliers.
Below is a list of the roster and prospects by age...
Do you like this Blend?
Player
Age
Position
Jack Nesbitt
18
C
Porter Martone
18
C/W
Jett Luchanko
19
C
Spencer Gill
19
D
Jack Berglund
19
C
Yegor Zavragin
20
G
Oliver Bonk
20
D
Matvei Michkov
20
RW
Barkey Denver
21
RW
Alexis Gendron
21
RW
Alex Bump
21
LW
Nikita Grebenkin
22
LW
Karsen Dorwart
23
C
Jamie Drysdale
23
D
Emil Andrae
23
D
Tyson Foerster
23
RW
Aleksei Kolosov
23
G
Bobby Brink
24
RW
Trevor Zegras
24
C
Cam York
24
D
Egor Zamula
25
D
Samuel Ersson
25
G
Owen Tippett
26
RW
Noah Cates
26
LW/C
Dan Vladar
28
G
Noah Juulsen
28
D
Travis Konecny
28
RW
Dennis Gilbert
28
D
Travis Sanheim
29
D
Christian Dvorak
29
C
Rodrigo Ābols
29
C/LW
Rasmus Ristolainen
30
D
Nick Seeler
32
D
Sean Couturier
32
C
Garnet Hathaway
33
RW
Nicolas Deslauriers
34
LW