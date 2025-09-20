Flyers Age Blend Best in a Decade. (featured)

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Flyers Age Blend Best in a Decade.

By Eklund

Sep 20, 20251:29 pm

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I once talked to a general manager who told me that the best teams in the NHL were the teams where the talent was spread out among the generations within it… his belief was that you needed a couple guys under 22, key guys 23 to 28 who were in their prime, and then some wiley veterans who are over 30 to lend perspective to the entire thing….


When is a player in prime?

I checked out several studies on this and here is a  breaks down for scoring and age in the NHL showing the current Flyers in their spots...


Ages 18–20:  Michkov, Luchenko, Zavragin, Bonk, Martone

Most players are still adjusting to the NHL game. Only exceptional young stars (like McDavid, Crosby, Ovechkin, etc.) score big early.

    

Ages 21–23: Foerster, Drysdale, Dorwart, Bump, Barkey, Grebenkin

Rapid development phase. Players usually see their production rise sharply as they gain ice time, power-play roles, and confidence.

    

Ages 24–26: Zegras, York, Brink, Tippet, Cates

Peak years. Most studies of NHL scoring rates show that forwards typically hit their career-high points around age 24–25.

This is when physical prime (speed, endurance) meets experience (smarter reads, confidence).

    

Ages 27–29: Konecny, Sanheim, Juulsen, Dvorak, Abols, 

Still strong, but many players plateau or dip slightly. Elite talents may maintain peak production here, but averages begin to decline.


 Ages 30–32: Couturier, Seeler, Ristolainen,

Noticeable decline for most. Some veteran stars stay effective thanks to skill and smarts, but few set career-highs at this stage.

    

Ages 33+: Hathaway, Deslauriers

Production usually decreases sharply. Players in this range often become role players, unless they are rare outliers.


Below is a list of the roster and prospects by age...

Do you like this Blend?

Player 

Age

Position

Jack Nesbitt

18

C

Porter Martone

18

C/W

Jett Luchanko

19

C

Spencer Gill

19

D

Jack Berglund

19

C

Yegor Zavragin

20

G

Oliver Bonk

20

D

Matvei Michkov

20

RW

Barkey Denver

21

RW

Alexis Gendron

21

RW

Alex Bump

21

LW

Nikita Grebenkin

22

LW

Karsen Dorwart

23

C

Jamie Drysdale

23

D

Emil Andrae

23

D

Tyson Foerster

23

RW

Aleksei Kolosov

23

G

Bobby Brink

24

RW

Trevor Zegras

24

C

Cam York

24

D

Egor Zamula

25

D

Samuel Ersson

25

G

Owen Tippett

26

RW

Noah Cates

26

LW/C

Dan Vladar

28

G

Noah Juulsen

28

D

Travis Konecny

28

RW

Dennis Gilbert

28

D

Travis Sanheim

29

D

Christian Dvorak

29

C

Rodrigo Ābols

29

C/LW

Rasmus Ristolainen

30

D

Nick Seeler

32

D

Sean Couturier

32

C

Garnet Hathaway

33

RW

Nicolas Deslauriers

34

LW



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