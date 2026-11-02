Montreal Canadiens Hometown Remix Jersey Officially Unveiled

After the success of their first two league-wide jersey programs during the 2021 and 2022-23 seasons dubbed "Reverse Retro" and "Reverse Retro 2.0", respectively, the National Hockey League and Fanatics have officially launched a new line - Hometown Remix.

News regarding the Hometown Remix jerseys began to trickle in earlier this year with information about each team's base colour being leaked through a post on Reddit. in the months to follow, some of those jerseys began to leak and finally, after months of speculation, in mid-August, the National Hockey League and Fanatics officially confirmed that Hometown Remix uniforms will be launched during the 2026-27 season.

Over the last month and a half, details of those jerseys leaked across social media, including for the Montreal Canadiens, with reports indicating that they would be going with a white uniform after wearing blue and sky blue as the primary colour on their two Reverse Retro sweaters.

Last week, the NHL and Fanatics began to officially tease the Hometown Remix launch and finally unveiled the release date - Monday, November 2nd and that brings us to today. This morning, the Montreal Canadiens unveiled their Hometown Remix jersey, which they plan on wearing ten times throughout the 2026-27 season, with its on-ice debut coming tomorrow night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Montreal Canadiens Officially Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey

As was speculated for months, the Montreal Canadiens will be in white for their Hometown Remix jersey. The classic Canadiens logo remains on the front of the jersey, but with some big changes - a red outline, with silver and white, no blue whatsoever. In fact, the only blue in the uniform is a stripe on each arm and each sock, that's it.

A singular red stripe goes across the front and the back of the jersey, right below the shoulder yolk. The collar of the jersey is primarily red, with a nod to the Canadiens' colours - bleu, blanc, rouge, on the back. On the sides of the jersey, there's a red gradient fade effect, which is inspired by Mount Royal, the club says.

Meanwhile, on the jersey's sleeves, as previously unveiled in a social media leak, the Canadiens have civic symbols from the city's flag - The Shamrock, The Thistle, The Rose of the House of Lancaster, The Fleur-De-Lis of the House of Bourbon and The White Pine.

Despite an initial mockup showing white numbers with a red outline, the Canadiens have gone with red numbering and lettering, with a silver outline. If you look closely enough at the bottom of the numbers, you'll see a fleur de lys. The Canadiens say that their numbering is inspired by the iconography of Old Montreal. Accompanying Montreal's Hometown Remix jersey is a red helmet, red pants and primarily white gloves, with a touch of red near the cuff.

Check it out for yourself below in a video posted on the Canadiens' social media accouts:

Voici Hometown Remix. La ville que vous connaissez et aimez, qui prend vie d’une façon que vous pouvez porter fièrement.



Introducing Hometown Remix. The city you know and love, brought to life in a way you can wear proudly.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/osz11jn1jK — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 2, 2026

"The design of our new Hometown Remix uniforms is a bold departure from our traditional designs, but that’s what makes it particularly exciting for us as an initiative. We look forward to showcasing this new look on several occasions throughout the season, and hope fans appreciate the care and creativity Fanatics has taken to integrate aspects of our city into our new jersey." President, Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH, France Margaret Bélanger said in a press release on Monday morning.

As was announced by the club last Thursday, the Hometown Remix jerseys will make thier debut at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night as they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to town, less than two weeks after the two clubs met in the 2026 Heritage Classic, which the Canadiens won by a score of 2-1.

In total, as mentioned, the Canadiens will wear their Hometown Remix jerseys ten times - eight at the Bell Centre and twice on the road. Both of those road games that the Canadiens will don their Hometown Remix uniforms are this months. This Saturday, the club will wear them at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs were initially supposed to wear their Hometown Remix jerseys too, but following an updated schedule from them on Sunday, that won't be the case.

The other road game the Canadiens will wear their Hometown Remix jersey is Thursday, November 12th against the Boston Bruins, who will be debuting their own uniform that night at TD Garden. The Bruins and Canadiens will have two Hometown Remix jersey clashes this season, with the other coming at the Bell Centre on January 6th.

Montreal Canadiens Hometown Remix Jersey Schedule

Tuesday, November 3rd vs Winnipeg Jets.

Saturday, November 7th @ Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thursday, November 12th @ Boston Bruins.**

Saturday, November 14th vs Colorado Avalanche.

Monday, November 23rd vs Los Angeles Kings. (LA to wear 3rd jersey in Montreal that night)

Tuesday, December 8th vs Vegas Golden Knights.

Sunday, December 27th vs Dallas Stars.

Wednesday, January 6th vs Boston Bruins.**

Saturday, January 23rd vs Calgary Flames.

Sunday, March 28th vs Detroit Red Wings.

**- Hometown Remix vs Hometown Remix jersey night.