Montreal Canadiens Announce Hometown Remix Jersey Schedule

The National Hockey League's next league-wide jersey program is on the horizon and there's a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens and what they'll be wearing.

If you're still a bit unfamiliar with the topic of Hometown Remix, let me bring you up to speed. Back in August, the National Hockey League and Fanatics announced that a league-wide jersey program dubbed "Hometown Remix" would be coming for the 2026-27 season. 32 brand-new designs that teams will be donning throughout the year for anywhere from six to 12 games.

The majority of the jerseys that have leaked so far have elements that relate back to the city that they play in, much like Major League Baseball's City Connect line that teams have been wearing since 2021.

For the Montreal Canadiens, Chris Smith of Icethetics reported in late-September that they'll be wearing something unlike anything they've had in franchise history, which was quite intriguing to hear given the organization always tends to play it safe when it comes to specialty jerseys, like the two versions of Reverse Retro sweaters.

"Next up on the calendar will be their Hometown Remix. I'm told the base colour is white and beyond that, it's absolutely unlike anything in Canadiens history. My source reports there's red, a bit of silver and nearly no blue, adding that there are civic symbols down the sleeves." Smith said in his JerseyWatch video on YouTube last month.

Recently, new information has emerged about Montreal's Hometown Remix jersey, including a leak on social media and earlier today, not only did the NHL & Fanatics announce when these uniforms will be officially unveiled, but we also found out which games the Canadiens will don these sweater in.

Montreal Canadiens Announce Hometown Remix Jersey Info + Schedule

Before we get into the Canadiens' Hometown Remix jersey schedule, let's take a look at that aforementioned leak that was making the rounds on social media earlier this week.

The leaks had confirmed previously revealed information from both Icethetics and YouTube channel Ugly Thirds. The main colour of the jersey is white with red, some silver in the logo and almost no blue. The only blue that will be on the uniform is a stripe on each sleeve.

Also on the sleeves of the jersey are civic symbols from the City of Montreal flag - The Shamrock, The Thistle, The Rose of the House of Lancaster, The Fleur-De-Lis of the House of Bourbon and The White Pine. All of the symbols will appear in red on Montreal's jersey.

Prior that leak and before heading out on their four-game road trip, the Canadiens had been breaking in their Hometown Remix gear at practice. The jersey will be accompanied by a red helmet, red pants and predominantly white gloves, with some red in there too.

Well well well, new look for the #habs today 👀 what do we think?



Red helmets.

White gloves.

Red pants. pic.twitter.com/RbKGK7g5mb — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 19, 2026

Last week, 31 of the NHL's 32 teams began teasing their Hometown Remix jerseys with cryptic posts on social media using eight different encoding methods. Montreal kept it pretty simple with theirs and used the A1Z26 cipher (A = 1, B = 2, etc.). After decoding, the Canadiens' social media post read "GO HABS GO', again fairly simple compared to other teams.

With more and more social media posts from teams around the league pertaining to Hometown Remix over the last ten days, everyone has been asking the same question - when will the NHL and Fanatics officially unveil all 32 jerseys? Well, we got that answer today.

All 32 Hometown Remix jerseys will be unveiled by the National Hockey League and Fanatics on Monday, November 2nd at 10 am ET. That same day, the Florida Panthers will be the first team to wear their Hometown Remix sweater in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

As for when the Montreal Canadiens will wear their Hometown Remix jerseys, we also got that answer from the club on Thursday morning.

The first time fans will see the team's Hometown Remix jerseys on-ice is Tuesday, November 3rd as they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the Bell Centre for their lone visit this season. It hasn't been announced what uniform the Jets will be wearing that night, but they'll have three options to choose from - their normal home jersey, their retro third jersey or their own Hometown Remix, which is reportedly navy blue.

In total, the Canadiens will wear their Hometown Remix jerseys for ten games during the 2026-27 season - eight at home and twice on the road. Those two games on the road will both come in the month of November. Saturday, November 7th against the Toronto Maple Leafs - who will be wearing their cream-coloured Hometown Remix jerseys that night - as well as Thursday, November 12th against the Boston Bruins.

Other than the game in Toronto and at home against the Los Angeles Kings, it's unknown what teams will be wearing against the Montreal Canadiens for the other eight Hometown Remix nights. Back in September, the Calgary Flames announced their full jersey schedule for the 2026-27 season, which understandably, had them wearing white in Montreal on January 23rd. Given Montreal's Hometown Remix jersey is predominantly white and red, there's almost a zero chance the league will allow the Flames to wear their road jerseys at the Bell Centre. Perhaps we could see their Hometown Remix uniform, which is reportedly red and gold.

Montreal Canadiens Hometown Remix Jersey Schedule

Tuesday, November 3rd vs Winnipeg Jets.

Saturday, November 7th @ Toronto Maple Leafs.**

Thursday, November 12th @ Boston Bruins.

Saturday, November 14th vs Colorado Avalanche.

Monday, November 23rd vs Los Angeles Kings (LA wearing 3rd jersey in MTL).

Tuesday, December 8th vs Vegas Golden Knights.

Sunday, December 27th vs Dallas Stars.

Wednesday, January 6th vs Boston Bruins.

Saturday, January 23rd vs Calgary Flames.

Sunday, March 28th vs Detroit Red Wings.

**- Hometown Remix vs Hometown Remix jersey night.





Stay tuned for my review of Montreal's Hometown Remix jersey on Monday afternoon, following the league's official unveiling at 10 am ET.