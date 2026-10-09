CBJ G3 v Pitt — Sevo & Talbot Debut; B2B Before St Louis

After a lengthy five day break to start the regular season, the Columbus Blue Jackets return to the Nationwide Arena as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins for their first Metropolitan rivalry game of the season and first back to back series with travel. Check out the game at 7pm on CBJNHL, CBJHN, SN-PIT in the States or SN+, or TVAS in Canada.





Pittsburgh just completed the first in season trade after flipping forward Fillip Hallander to Edmonton for defender Spencer Stastney. This gifts the Penguins an NHL left handed defender as Stastney and Girard are the only two under team control while having five active right shooters.





Pittsburgh had the flexibility to trade forwards as Bryan Rust returns tonight against Columbus.





Speaking of returns, Damon Severson returns tonight as his season debut for 2026–2027 for the Blues Jackets.





Columbus is need of a turnaround performance after the embarrassing loss to Utah and the confiscated reward by Bowness as he is using his early season tactics to discipline the team toward postseason aspirations.





While the room morale has improved after the Marchenko trade, Knies is the only skater going strong for the Jackets since opening night.





Up front, Voronkov is getting pushed up the lineup while Garland is buried to the fourth line. Cam Talbot is expected to start and make his debut with his ninth team, an NHL record, in the 2026-27 season. Christainsen and Del Bel Belluz are in the press box tonight.





Will Columbus look to take points from a familiar foe in front of the fifth line before traveling to St. Louis?





Projected Lineups





Pittsburgh





Bryan Rust—Sidney Crosby—Rickard Rakell

Egor Chinakov—Tommy Novak—Evgeni Malkin

Hendrix Lapierre—Ben Kindel—Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar—Blake Lizotte—Nicholas Robertson





Declan Carlile—Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard—Kaden Korczak

Trevor van Riemsdyk—Kris Letang





Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs





Scratched — Spencer Stastney, Elmer Soderblom, Ilya Solovyov

Injured — Justin Brazeau, Andrei Kuzmenko, Ryan Graves





Columbus





Matthew Knies—Adam Fantilli—Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin—Sean Monahan—Dmitry Voronkov

Cole Sillinger—Charlie Coyle—Mathieu Olivier

Ryan Lomberg—Danton Heinen—Connor Garland





Zach Werenski—Damon Severson

Carson Soucy—Denton Mateychuk

Emil Andrae—Erik Gudbranson





Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves





Scratched — Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured — Issac Lundestrom, Ivan Provorov, Dante Fabbro





Players to Watch





Pittsburgh — Crosby — the noted Jackets’ killer is still around, and is looking to continue to extend his lead breaking point per game season streak. After seeing him in Buffalo for the preseason finale, he is locked into this season.





Columbus — Severson — his season debut will lead to automatic increased minutes and expectations due to the absences of Provorov and Fabbro.





Predicted Final Score





PIT — 5





CBJ — 4



