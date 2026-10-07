Barkov Goes Down, the Shopping Lists Grow: What All 32 NHL Teams Need After Week Two

Thirty-one more games, and the needs are piling up. Florida lost Aleksander Barkov for six to eight weeks and saw Brad Marchand helped off in Los Angeles. Montreal lost Ivan Demidov for two to four weeks and Ottawa is without Jake Sanderson. Philadelphia is 0-2-2 and has been outscored 17-5. New Jersey gave up eleven goals in two games, and Calgary is 0-3-0. The Rangers have won four straight. All thirty-two teams are mood-rated, with the move each front office could make.