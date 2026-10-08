ZM — Vegas Golden Knights thoughts (Sept 21)

The villains of hockey are in a season of turnover. After three coaches from the start of last season to the start of this season, the Golden Knights are poised and ready to win it all once again.





The big bad Vegas team has former Columbus and Tampa forward Ryan Craig in his first coaching season after spending the past few seasons in Henderson with Joel Ward to avoid Torts and Cassidy.





Eichel and Stone still got it going on, but what about the success of Hill and Hertl when they were rumored to be cap casualties at the draft?



