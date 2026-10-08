ZM — Sept 21 Vancouver Canucks Thoughts

I fear Dead last again!





If the Sedin twins and Ryan Johnson can sell Rutherford and ownership on roster resets with the bright futures ahead headlined by Landon DuPont and Logan Maddox in upcoming drafts.





The offense and defense got older with Cotter, Gallagher, Oleskiak, and Schenn joining the organization.





Rumors still exist around DeBrusk, Boeser, and forward Elias Pettersson. The long term health of Thacther Demko could also delay their postseason hopes.





The team friendly extensions to Zeev Buium and Victor Mancini are great for the young guns to prove themselves to the franchise.



