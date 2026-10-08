ZM — Seattle Kraken Thoughts (Sept 21)

What a state of mediocrity. A bunch of middle six forwards, no stars, prospects wanting out, and zero update on that summer report before the dismissal of Ron Francis out of the Seattle Kraken organization.





The defense seems fine with Dunn, Montour, and Larsson. Joey D’Accord has stood out over the overpaid Phillip Grubauer, but the team needs more success immediately.





How long will Catton and O’Brien stay before Kakko and Samoskevich show their true colors?



