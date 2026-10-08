CBJ GM Mode — KJ91/Voronkov10

According to the latest reporting this week by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period organization, the Columbus Blue Jackets have two young, homegrown, talented wingers available for trade.

#91

Kent Johnson, first round pick, fifth overall from 2021, has earned 54 goals, 86 assists, 140 points in 276 career games. At 23, and a pending RFA at a $1.8M cap hit, this could be a team friendly deal to restock the cupboard or to package for a superstar. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





#10

Dmitry Voronkov, fourth round pick, 114th overall from 2019, has collected 58 goals and 56 assists for 114 points over 213 career NHL games at the prime age of 26. His best years are right now for the Jackets and for a potential future club. As a pending RFA with a current cap hit of $4.175M, this is his final restricted year before going unrestricted. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>









Other Quick Notes

1. Mikael Pyyhita cleared waivers after being placed on SOIR, has saved the Jackets $50K on the salary cap.

2. Damon Severson is expected to make his 2026-2027 debut tomorrow against Pittsburgh, October 9.

3. Seen the Mock Proposal of Kent Johnson for Shane Wright as a one for one trade, don’t see this happening due to Fantilli being the 1C and Wright’s preference for minutes now as the alpha male.