ZM — Toronto Maple Leafs Thoughts (Sept 21)

Gavin McKenna… Gavin…McKenna…McKenna is a Maple Leaf! The biggest single collegiate prospect in Penn State Nittany Lions ice hockey history is the future of Toronto and the sport moving forward.





A distant cousin of Connor Bedard and former teammate of Jackson Smith and Cayden Lindstrom and the Ruck twins, he has been on my radar for years and he is all the hype and more for the Leafs.





The additions of Sergei Bobrovsky, Jack Roslovic, and Nick Blankenburg (PTO) could also return Toronto to the postseason.





Nick Paul, Teddy Bleuger, and Colton Sissons is also crazy depth adds to the bottom six of the lineup. Experience matters, and they have the snarl to drag other skaters into scrums.



