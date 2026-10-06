ZM — Tampa Bay Lightning Thoughts (Sept 21)

Will the Lightning extend Kucherov to the richest contract in franchise history and/or Russian descent?





The Tampa Bay Lightning have been rotating depth on the roster despite the big ticket signing of John Carlsson after he got his request to return east.





With the loss of Raddysh, the add of Carlsson gives the Bolts more experience and a different form of winning as the right handed defender made it to the second round last season with the Ducks but has the second most games in Washington Capitals history and won the 2018 Stanley Cup with them.





Nick Paul and Connor Sheary are gone, but Dennis Hildeby, Jeffery Veil, Jansen Harkins, and Ilya Mikheyev are on the roster.





Sam O’Reilly is the prospect to watch after multiple Memorial Cup titles with Kitchener.



