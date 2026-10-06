ZM - St Louis Blues Thoughts (Retro Sept)

The St. Louis Blues remain in no man’s land after management and talent turnover made this summer between the draft and free agency.





Don’t get me wrong, I love the moves of adding Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish, but losing Jordan Kyrou keeps them still as mediocre as they were last season. The needle is just not moving forward for the Blues.





Ross Johnston and Brandon Carlo will hopefully add more toughness needed to this young roster, but still overpaying for Jordan Binnington as the number one starter may cause trouble for Jim Montgomery and his reputation.





Do the prospects step up and make this roster? Logan Mailloux and Adam Jiricek are due to move up. Theo Lindstein also is on the cusp.





Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Justin Carbonneau will also be fun watches for St. Louis.



